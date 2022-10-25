Norcross' Catie Choate after more records in final high school season

Read full article on original website
Buford tops North Gwinnett to reach state softball finals
COLUMBUS — Buford defeated North Gwinnett 3-1 Friday night to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state finals. The two teams may meet again, though.
Meadowcreek tops Duluth, clinches first winning season since 2018
NORCROSS — Meadowcreek secured its first winning season since 2018 by beating Duluth 49-7 Friday. Meadowcreek improves to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in Region 7-AAAAAAA. It not only is the first winning season since 2018 but it is just the sixth winning season since 1988.
Mikey Sheehan, Chase Nash star in Collins Hill's win over Central Gwinnett
SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s football team clinched a state playoff berth Friday night, pulling away in the second half for a 35-0 victory over Central Gwinnett on Senior Night. Mikey Sheehan threw three touchdown passes, two to Chase Nash, as the Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss...
Mill Creek posts second straight shutout, beats rival Dacula
HOSCHTON — The first half wasn’t without hiccups. Mill Creek’s football team had a 65-yard touchdown called back by penalty, and a holding call negated another first-down run, forcing a punt. A high snap forced a third-and-goal from the 21-yard line. Dacula’s Hector Davies reeled off 31- and 30-yard runs, tallying almost 100 yards by halftime.
PHOTOS: Buford vs. East Coweta Softball, Class AAAAAAA State Tournament
Scenes from Buford vs. East Coweta softball in the Class AAAAAAA State Tournament in Columbus on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photos: Andrew Weathers)
Hebron Christian's Layla Melton, North Gwinnett's Haydn Hermansen earn running honors
Hebron Christian’s Layla Melton and North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen were named Gwinnett runners of the week Thursday by the county’s cross country coaches. Both runners are freshmen who won region titles last weekend. Melton was the Region 8-AAA girls champion in 19 minutes, 58.89 seconds, and Hermansen won the 7-AAAAAAA boys title in 16:53.50.
Grayson wraps up Region 4-AAAAAAA football title
LOGANVILLE — Grayson reigns as region football champions once again. The Rams came into Friday knowing a region title could be up for grabs. First, though, they’d have to take care of business against rival Archer at Grayson Community Stadium.
Buford overpowers Mountain View to clinch Region 8-AAAAAAA championship
LAWRENCEVILLE – Momentum can shift in the blink of an eye and that was never more apparent than late in the first quarter when Mountain View lined up to attempt a short field goal at home against Buford. After marching 71 yards on their first offensive drive of the...
Denzell Watkins steps up at quarterback as Greater Atlanta Christian clinches state berth
JOHNS CREEK — Freshman quarterback Denzell Watkins, subbing for injured starter Jack Stanton, threw four touchdown passes, including a game-winner with a minute left, as Greater Atlanta Christian’s football team clinched a Class AAAAA state playoff berth Friday night. Watkins’ 28-yard TD pass to Xavier Daisy was the...
Berkmar defense shines in win over Seckinger
Friday night’s clash between Seckinger and Berkmar featured two football teams in similar situations looking to build a foundation towards consistent success. The Patriots, under the direction of interim head coach Michael Madden, enjoyed early-season success with wins over Clarkston and Druid Hills. On Friday night, the Patriots stepped out of their rugged Region 7-AAAAAAA schedule and earned their third win on the year, 13-0 over visiting Seckinger, a first-year program which entered Friday night looking to build on a promising performance against Duluth in its last varsity contest.
Buford, North Gwinnett softball teams victorious in Columbus openers
COLUMBUS — Both Buford and North Gwinnett advanced in the winner’s bracket after Wednesday’s first day of Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight softball in Columbus. Buford cruised past Parkview 9-1 in an all-Gwinnett opener, while North edged North Paulding 3-2. The two Gwinnett teams advance to opposite winner’s bracket games Thursday, both at 3 p.m. — Buford faces East Coweta and North faces Hillgrove.
Greater Atlanta Christian boys cross country third in difficult Region 6-AAAAA
ALPHARETTA — The Greater Atlanta Christian boys cross country team finished third in Wednesday’s Region 6-AAAAA Championships at Webb Bridge Park. The Spartans had a score of 56 points in the difficult region, finishing a mere point by runner-up Cambridge. Chattahoochee won with 28 points.
North Gwinnett's Lane Vance commits to Piedmont
North Gwinnett senior Lane Vance committed Thursday to the Piedmont University men’s basketball program. Vance is a 6-foot guard for the Bulldogs.
Wesleyan cross country teams sweep Region 7-AAA championships
HELEN — Wesleyan’s cross country teams swept the Region 7-AAA championships Tuesday at Unicoi State Park. Wood Moore led the boys team with a third-place finish in 16 minutes, 51.70 seconds, while teammates Christopher Izzo (sixth, 17:45.50) and Andrew Cook (ninth, 17:51.50) joined him in the top 10. The Wolves finished with 45 points, nine ahead of runner-up Pickens.
Brookwood's Preston Bonn commits to Kennesaw State
Brookwood junior Preston Bonn committed Thursday to the Kennesaw State University baseball program. Bonn is a catcher who also can play third base and outfield.
