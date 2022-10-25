Norcross' Catie Choate after more records in final high school season

Friday night’s clash between Seckinger and Berkmar featured two football teams in similar situations looking to build a foundation towards consistent success. The Patriots, under the direction of interim head coach Michael Madden, enjoyed early-season success with wins over Clarkston and Druid Hills. On Friday night, the Patriots stepped out of their rugged Region 7-AAAAAAA schedule and earned their third win on the year, 13-0 over visiting Seckinger, a first-year program which entered Friday night looking to build on a promising performance against Duluth in its last varsity contest.

LILBURN, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO