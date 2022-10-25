ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Authority

Here's when your Galaxy smartphone will likely get Android 13

Samsung has released a roadmap for the rollout of One UI 5. Samsung is starting to roll out the stable version of One UI 5 to its phones. Only the S22 lineup has received the update so far. The update will be coming to Samsung’s other devices later in the...
Phone Arena

Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023

Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
The US Sun

Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers

IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023

On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
CNET

Is Your Android Being Tracked by an AirTag? Here's How to Find Out

AirTags, although designed to act as key, wallet and luggage finders, have been misused by thieves and stalkers to track people's locations, as well as their personal items, without their knowledge. Over the last year, Apple has released several antistalking features to help people find rogue AirTags near them, and that includes an app for Android users.
notebookcheck.net

Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV discounted by up to US$2,000

The 2022 Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is currently discounted. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$2,799.99 at the Samsung online store or US$2,797.99 at Amazon. The offers give 44%, or around US$2,200, off the typical retail price of US$4,999.99. The 4K TV is also discounted in the UK, where customers can buy the gadget for £2,999 (~US$3,473) at Amazon or £3,499 (~US$4,052) at the Samsung store. The device currently sells for £3,999 (~US$4,631) at other retailers and has previously cost as much as £5,299 (~US$6,136).
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 series gains new astrophotography and multiple exposure camera features

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series phones - especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra - are already amongst the best camera phones around. Last year, the company introduced an app called Expert RAW to give photo buffs greater control over the cameras for professional grade images and the app has now gained two new modes: Astrophoto and Multiple Exposure.
hometheaterreview.com

Best Buy Deal of the Day

If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q930B/ZA Soundbar might do the trick!. The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts who are dedicated to helping you make better informed buying decisions. If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the...
TechRadar

Early Black Friday deal drops this Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV to $579.99

Black Friday TV deals have arrived thanks to Best Buy's early sale that just launched this week. The retailer is offering record-low prices that you can grab right now, like this massive Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $579.99 (was $849.99) (opens in new tab). That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and the best deal we've ever seen for the 2022 display.

