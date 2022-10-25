Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
Android Authority
Here's when your Galaxy smartphone will likely get Android 13
Samsung has released a roadmap for the rollout of One UI 5. Samsung is starting to roll out the stable version of One UI 5 to its phones. Only the S22 lineup has received the update so far. The update will be coming to Samsung’s other devices later in the...
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
New Samsung Galaxy phone suddenly sounds like the smart Android buy
Rumored specs for the incoming Samsung Galaxy M54 have broken cover
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
CNET
Is Your Android Being Tracked by an AirTag? Here's How to Find Out
AirTags, although designed to act as key, wallet and luggage finders, have been misused by thieves and stalkers to track people's locations, as well as their personal items, without their knowledge. Over the last year, Apple has released several antistalking features to help people find rogue AirTags near them, and that includes an app for Android users.
Walmart has a secret sales room where you can get up to 65% off – but the deals end in only three days’ time
WALMART has offered discounts of nearly 65 percent off selected items, but the sale ends in less than three days. The retail giant's Flash Picks offer weekly discounts on different products in electronics, beauty, kitchen, and more. But the sales will be gone in a flash, so it's worth looking...
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13: Which flagship phone wins?
The Galaxy S22 takes on the iPhone 13 with a bright display and improved cameras — is it enough? Our Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13 face-off picks a winner.
Phone Arena
UScellular offers the rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro for free to eligible customers
Samsung introduced its latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, back in June. Although the company promised to bring it to other regions at a later date, it did not specify where else and when the device will be available. About one week...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV discounted by up to US$2,000
The 2022 Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is currently discounted. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$2,799.99 at the Samsung online store or US$2,797.99 at Amazon. The offers give 44%, or around US$2,200, off the typical retail price of US$4,999.99. The 4K TV is also discounted in the UK, where customers can buy the gadget for £2,999 (~US$3,473) at Amazon or £3,499 (~US$4,052) at the Samsung store. The device currently sells for £3,999 (~US$4,631) at other retailers and has previously cost as much as £5,299 (~US$6,136).
Phone Arena
Galaxy S22 series gains new astrophotography and multiple exposure camera features
Samsung's Galaxy S22 series phones - especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra - are already amongst the best camera phones around. Last year, the company introduced an app called Expert RAW to give photo buffs greater control over the cameras for professional grade images and the app has now gained two new modes: Astrophoto and Multiple Exposure.
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
hometheaterreview.com
Best Buy Deal of the Day
If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q930B/ZA Soundbar might do the trick!. The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts who are dedicated to helping you make better informed buying decisions. If you've been in the market for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, the...
Samsung Galaxy S22 gets new Camera Assistant app and update to Expert RAW
The brilliant Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra just got even better…
TechRadar
Early Black Friday deal drops this Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV to $579.99
Black Friday TV deals have arrived thanks to Best Buy's early sale that just launched this week. The retailer is offering record-low prices that you can grab right now, like this massive Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $579.99 (was $849.99) (opens in new tab). That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and the best deal we've ever seen for the 2022 display.
