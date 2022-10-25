Read full article on original website
Shots fired into barber shop near Legion Field Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — At least one person was injured when shots were fired at a barbershop in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department says officers were called to the Broom's Style Shop in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road about 2:20 p.m. The BHM PD says a male victim was...
Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
City of Birmingham hosts annual AWAKEN celebration honoring Dr. Shelley Stewart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham hosted AWAKEN, its annual celebration to gather community members, have transformative conversations and empower the next generation of social justice advocates. This year’s event was themed “Family Reunion - Stories Never Told,” paying tribute to Birmingham families who played a significant role...
Birmingham Orthodontics Emergency Room Visits During Holiday Season
HOOVER, Ala. — This is the busiest time of the year for emergency room visits at Birmingham orthodontics. Doctors prepared for more appointments than normal as many will be enjoying sweet candy for Halloween. They see a lot of broken brackets and wires. They urge those who have braces...
Plays that Matter: Meet Huffman senior, Markelle Scott, who wears many uniforms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -WBRC is bringing you the Plays That Matter, showcasing students who are making the important plays off-the-field. WBRC wants you to meet a Huffman senior who when he isn’t tackling opponents on the gridiron is tackling service projects in his community. Markelle Scott wears many uniforms,...
Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
32-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting Thursday afternoon was identified. According to Birmingham Police, Lifelton Alexander Frost was shot and killed on the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Frost dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody at this […]
Steele man dead after striking tree in St. Clair County
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man Thursday night.
Candy-like rainbow fentanyl has some parents canceling trick-or-treating
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's 50 times for potent than heroin. And just a few granules can be deadly. Illicit drug makers often press it into a pill form in bright colors, which makes it look a lot like candy. And that's gotten the attention of the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Food Truck Thursday: Word of Mouth BBQ
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Word of Mouth BBQ stopped by ahead of the Magic City Classic to talk tailgate food with the CBS 42 Morning News crew. The food truck has been up and running since last year and is owned and operated by Jesse Griffin, who has been cooking for over 15 years. Word […]
Magic City Classic game day shuttles available Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Shuttles will be rolling again this year for the 2022 edition of the Magic City Classic. The city of Birmingham says there will be three locations where folks can park and take the shuttles to Legion Field Saturday. A roundtrip ride is $5, and children 6...
Authorities need help locating a missing Center Point man
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A Center Point man was reported missing, and authorities need help locating him. Kaleb Jordan Wilson, 25, was last seen on Oct. 15. Officials said he is known to frequent the Birmingham area. Wilson is described as white, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall,...
Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59
TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
Family of Megan Montgomery focuses on domestic violence awareness and prevention
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Central Alabama family is making it their life's work to prevent other families in the area from losing loved ones to domestic violence. December 1 will mark three years since Megan Montgomery was found shot to death on the campus of Mountain Brook High School. Her estranged husband pleaded guilty to the intentional murder of his wife.
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
It's Magic City Classic week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As Magic City Classic festivities begin, city leaders are discussing whether the game should remain at Legion Field or if it should move to Protective Stadium in the future. The city also wants people to remember they need a license to park vehicles on your lot.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Midfield Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. to a call of a traffic accident near Woodward Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that a person had been hit by a car and […]
Slow traffic due to bridge work on I-20 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Be aware of slow traffic on parts of Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 20 in Birmingham near the airport. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reported crews are doing bridge work and inspections on a section of I-20 Eastbound near Georgia Road. The right lane and right...
14 exciting Halloween weekend events in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30
Y’all, it’s officially Halloween weekend. I’m here to proclaim October to be the best month! Let’s finish it out strong with these spooky events in The Magic City, October 28-30. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Gear up for...
‘Armed and dangerous’ rape suspect who launched manhunt along I-20 in Irondale still on the run
A man sought in a violent attack and fled from police, launching a massive search in Irondale, remains on the run. Police on Friday identified the wanted suspect as 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton. He is charged with first-degree rape in the attack, and third-degree burglary in a break-in that police...
