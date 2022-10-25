Read full article on original website
Efforts to stop ‘Cop City’ present interesting concept
The Champion recently received a press release titled “ATL community rallies to protect Atlanta’s largest forest from corporate-backed police facility and real estate tycoon.” The release makes assertions that a proposed police training facility planned for an area located within DeKalb County, but owned by the city of Atlanta, has received donations from Atlanta-based corporations to fund “police surveillance, militarization, and other policing tools used to terrorize Black and Brown people.”
Venerable funeral home announces $6 million expansion, renovation
Deana Levett, a vice president with Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, called the planned $6 million expansion and renovation of the funeral home’s signature facility on Flat Shoals Parkway in South DeKalb County “our gift to the community.”. “The families of South DeKalb and...
There oughta be a law
Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the cities of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving...
DeKalb player and coach win top honors at ASPIRE Awards
DeKalb Silver Streaks coach Delton Schoates joined freshman phenom Najee Smothers as award winners at the 2022 American Association of Adapted Sports Programs’ (AAASP) ASPIRE Awards Banquet on Oct. 23. According to a news release, Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) awards recognize the contributions of individuals...
Church in Stonecrest serves food to more than 1 million people during pandemic
As food insecurity continues to be a concern for some residents of DeKalb County, a church in Stonecrest recently reached a milestone during a weekly food distribution event. After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church served its millionth person on Oct. 15 during a food distribution event that featured community leaders, corporate sponsors, and international partners.
DeKalb coaches honor local legends at basketball media day
DeKalb County School District (DCSD) hosted a media day for boys’ and girls’ high school basketball teams on Oct. 27 at Tucker High School. The event marked the official introduction of 11 new girls’ and boys’ coaches, but four longtime DeKalb coaching legends became the focal point of 2022’s media day.
Chamblee, Dunwoody volleyball runs end in Sweet 16
The Chamblee Lady Bulldogs and Dunwoody Lady Wildcats fell in the Sweet 16 of their respective classes’ high school volleyball state playoffs on Oct. 22 to end DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) high school volleyball season. Chamblee (22-17) fell at home in a five set Class 5A loss...
Trick-or-treating events planned for Halloween weekend
Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but plenty of trick-or-treating and other family-friendly events will take place during the weekend of Oct. 28 through Oct. 30. From parades to parties with tons of sweet treats, check out how these municipalities are celebrating Halloween:. Chamblee. The city of Chamblee will...
Police precinct receives donation for victims of domestic violence
Officials from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Office announced that they delivered more than 120 bags “full of essential items” to DeKalb County Police Department’s South Precinct to be given to victims of domestic violence. The items were collected during the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Law Enforcement Essential Items DV Drive as part of the Not in My DeKalb initiative.
Health officials warn residents to not skip flu vaccination
DeKalb County Board of Health officials are urging residents to be vaccinated against the flu as “flu activity is already widespread in Georgia.”. “If you have not gotten a flu shot yet, do not wait any longer,” said DeKalb County Board of Health (BOH) officials in a statement released Oct. 19. “Flu activity is spreading earlier than we’ve seen in recent years.”
