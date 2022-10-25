DeKalb County Board of Health officials are urging residents to be vaccinated against the flu as “flu activity is already widespread in Georgia.”. “If you have not gotten a flu shot yet, do not wait any longer,” said DeKalb County Board of Health (BOH) officials in a statement released Oct. 19. “Flu activity is spreading earlier than we’ve seen in recent years.”

