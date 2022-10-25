Read full article on original website
TKO: Jeff Albert leaving the Cardinals not a surprise, the reason, is
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” wasn’t surprised that Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert announced he was leaving the team after the 2022 season. The reason why he left, social media fatigue, did.
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Comments On The Skip Schumaker News
The Miami Marlins have finally found their new manager. Yesterday, it was announced that the team had hired St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to be their new manager, replacing the departing Don Mattingly. Schumaker spent eight seasons with St. Louis as a player before playing his final three...
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
KMOV
Wholesale changes on the way as Jeff Albert and Mike Maddux depart Cardinals coaching staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It will be an off-season of sweeping change in St. Louis. At his end-of-year press conference Wednesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux will not return to the team in 2023. According to Mozeliak, Albert elected not to return to his role as hitting coach, while Maddux chose to step down as the pitching coach.
Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
Cardinals Reportedly Making Major Coaching Staff Changes
The St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff will look very different, that's for sure. Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker as their manager. He spent the 2022 season as a bench coach for the Cardinals. On Wednesday, it was announced that Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert will not...
St. Louis Cardinals’ increased payroll should lead to flexibility
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a higher payroll in 2023, which should help fill areas of need. The revenue the St. Louis Cardinals earned from Albert Pujols’ return to the Cardinals and chase for 700 home runs will positively affect the payroll for 2023, according to Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
Several coaching changes ahead for the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals will look to fill several coaching roles this offseason after a series of changes announced Wednesday.
Cardinals, 3B Nolan Arenado meet, hope to beat opt-out clock
Third baseman Nolan Arenado can leave the Cardinals next month thanks to an opt-out clause in his contract, but the
Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
Report: Adam Wainwright to Return to Cardinals in 2023
The 41-year old has spent his entire 17-year career in St. Louis.
Are Dodgers fans as angry at Astros as Bill Plaschke is?
The Houston Astros. The Cheating Houston Astros. Since 2017, they’ve been the gold standard in the American League, reaching six consecutive League Championship Series and advancing to the World Series four times. The Dodgers have only run into their downhill-rolling boulder once during this six-year span of excellence, losing...
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade while they’re currently hot
The Chicago Blackhawks finally lost a game after winning four in a row. This looks like a team that can become one of the worst in the league based on their roster. They got off to a good start and that was fun but they might come back down to earth very soon.
MLB Twitter showers Kyle Schwarber with praise, free tacos
Kyle Schwarber was America’s hero in Game 1 of the World Series after the Phillies outfielder’s stolen base against the Astros delivered free tacos. Rejoice America! You’re getting free tacos! And you can thank Kyle Schwarber for it. The Phillies left fielder stole a base in the...
Revisionist History: 3 teams that should’ve signed Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros signed Justin Verlander to a two-year, $50 million contract last offseason, but it wasn’t without some level of competition. What are those general managers thinking now?. Houston signed Verlander to a one-year, prove it deal, and it has paid off big time. The high AAV for...
Chiefs could miss out on Kareem Hunt thanks to NFC West team
The Kansas City Chiefs made their big trade deadline swing, acquiring Kadarius Toney from the Giants. Does that mean a Kareem Hunt return is off the table?. Kareem Hunt is on the trade block for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns reportedly seek at least a fourth-round pick in return for their backup running back, though Hunt has plenty of experience as a starter and even made the Pro Bowl in his previous time with Kansas City.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run ball up for auction with monster price tag
The lucky fan who caught Albert Pujols’ historic 700th home run ball is about to cash in after putting it up for auction. Major League Baseball goes through around 300,000 of them every season. They vary slightly from one to another, but each is essentially the same: nine inches in circumference, a cork center covered in yarn and enclosed in layers of cowhide by exactly 108 stitches.
Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut
Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Could QBs go 1-2-3 in the first round?
The 2022 NFL season is in full swing, and as we inch closer to the halfway mark, let us take a look at the potential first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Entering Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, the race for the playoffs is officially on in both conferences. Also, at the same time, the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is on, and right now, the Detroit Lions would have the very first selection, likely turning the page at quarterback.
