Cardinals Insider Comments On The Skip Schumaker News

The Miami Marlins have finally found their new manager. Yesterday, it was announced that the team had hired St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to be their new manager, replacing the departing Don Mattingly. Schumaker spent eight seasons with St. Louis as a player before playing his final three...
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Wholesale changes on the way as Jeff Albert and Mike Maddux depart Cardinals coaching staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It will be an off-season of sweeping change in St. Louis. At his end-of-year press conference Wednesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux will not return to the team in 2023. According to Mozeliak, Albert elected not to return to his role as hitting coach, while Maddux chose to step down as the pitching coach.
Cardinals Reportedly Making Major Coaching Staff Changes

The St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff will look very different, that's for sure. Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker as their manager. He spent the 2022 season as a bench coach for the Cardinals. On Wednesday, it was announced that Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert will not...
Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
Are Dodgers fans as angry at Astros as Bill Plaschke is?

The Houston Astros. The Cheating Houston Astros. Since 2017, they’ve been the gold standard in the American League, reaching six consecutive League Championship Series and advancing to the World Series four times. The Dodgers have only run into their downhill-rolling boulder once during this six-year span of excellence, losing...
Chiefs could miss out on Kareem Hunt thanks to NFC West team

The Kansas City Chiefs made their big trade deadline swing, acquiring Kadarius Toney from the Giants. Does that mean a Kareem Hunt return is off the table?. Kareem Hunt is on the trade block for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns reportedly seek at least a fourth-round pick in return for their backup running back, though Hunt has plenty of experience as a starter and even made the Pro Bowl in his previous time with Kansas City.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run ball up for auction with monster price tag

The lucky fan who caught Albert Pujols’ historic 700th home run ball is about to cash in after putting it up for auction. Major League Baseball goes through around 300,000 of them every season. They vary slightly from one to another, but each is essentially the same: nine inches in circumference, a cork center covered in yarn and enclosed in layers of cowhide by exactly 108 stitches.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Could QBs go 1-2-3 in the first round?

The 2022 NFL season is in full swing, and as we inch closer to the halfway mark, let us take a look at the potential first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Entering Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, the race for the playoffs is officially on in both conferences. Also, at the same time, the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is on, and right now, the Detroit Lions would have the very first selection, likely turning the page at quarterback.
