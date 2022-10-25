Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Nets owner disappointed Irving backed antisemitic work
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.”. The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on...
Post Register
Packers officially rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills. Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he’d be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.
Post Register
Frustrated Brady, skidding Bucs seeking answers to tailspin
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady sat in front of his locker in full uniform for several minutes, his head buried at times in his hands. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost five of six games following a 2-0 start, their 45-year-old quarterback has lost three straight starts for the first time in two decades, and no one professes to have a quick or easy fix.
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Post Register
Real Chas: McCormick in CF for Astros, no twin switch here
HOUSTON (AP) — That is the real Chas McCormick playing center field for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. There was at least one time when he was growing up in the Philadelphia area that his teachers couldn't be so sure that it was actually him in the classroom. It might have been his identical twin brother, Jason.
Post Register
MLB cancels postseason South Korea tour in promoter dispute
HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled its postseason tour of South Korea. Announced in August, the tour was to have been MLB's first trip to Korea since 1922. There were to have been games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15.
Comments / 0