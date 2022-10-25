ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Post Register

Nets owner disappointed Irving backed antisemitic work

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.”. The Nets' star guard posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on...
Post Register

Packers officially rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills. Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he’d be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.
Post Register

Frustrated Brady, skidding Bucs seeking answers to tailspin

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady sat in front of his locker in full uniform for several minutes, his head buried at times in his hands. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost five of six games following a 2-0 start, their 45-year-old quarterback has lost three straight starts for the first time in two decades, and no one professes to have a quick or easy fix.
Post Register

Real Chas: McCormick in CF for Astros, no twin switch here

HOUSTON (AP) — That is the real Chas McCormick playing center field for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. There was at least one time when he was growing up in the Philadelphia area that his teachers couldn't be so sure that it was actually him in the classroom. It might have been his identical twin brother, Jason.
Post Register

MLB cancels postseason South Korea tour in promoter dispute

HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled its postseason tour of South Korea. Announced in August, the tour was to have been MLB's first trip to Korea since 1922. There were to have been games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15.

