Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Oxford breezes past Grenada to keep playoff hopes alive

Oxford breezed to a 30-7 victory over rival Grenada on Friday as they kept their playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the regular season. The Chargers (5-4, 3-3 Region 2-6A) came into the contest needing a pair of wins in their final two games in order to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss soccer wraps up regular season with loss to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Ole Miss soccer team (9-6-3, 3-6-1) closed out their regular season slate with a loss to the LSU Tigers (9-3-6, 4-2-4) Thursday night in Baton Rouge. Despite the loss, Ole Miss still clinched a spot in the SEC Tournament next week in Pensacola, Florida as the 10th seeded team. It will be their eighth-consecutive appearance in the conference tournament, last missing out in 2014.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Ole Miss announces guard Brooke Moore out for season

Ole Miss women's basketball graduate guard Brooke Moore will sit out the 2022-23 season while recovering from an injury occurring over the summer, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Friday. The 5-7 guard from Atlanta, Ga., signed with the Rebels in May following two years at Purdue. Moore appeared in...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M: how to watch Saturday’s game

No. 15 Ole Miss travels to College Station for a matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday as they attempt to bounce back from last week’s loss to LSU. The Rebels were unable to muster any offense in the second half of their loss to the Tigers, and face another difficult task this week against a stout Aggie defense.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Water Valley rolls past Alcorn Central on Senior Night

WATER VALLEY — Water Valley controlled the game from the opening kick on Senior Night as they rolled past Alcorn Central 41-0. After last week’s win against Booneville, Water Valley clinched a host playoff spot as the two seed. The Blue Devil offense started the scoring early when...
WATER VALLEY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss volleyball dominates Mississippi State 3-1

STARKVILLE, Miss. – After dropping a tight first set, Ole Miss volleyball put on a clinic, dominating Mississippi State 3-1 in the Magnolia State Showdown Wednesday night inside the Newell-Grissom Building. In enemy territory, the Rebels (10-10, 6-4 SEC) came out and stunned their in-state rivals in Mississippi State...
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Tupelo, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Tupelo High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
TUPELO, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M

Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Madison Scott tabbed preseason Second-Team All-SEC, team chosen eighth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior forward Madison Scott has been named a member of the coaches Preseason Second-Team All-SEC team while the Rebels were selected to finish eighth overall, the conference announced Wednesday. Ole Miss was chosen eighth in the coaches’ poll, following a fifth-place selection last week in the...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Away games generate economic impact

The fall often has our community focused on football season. Game weekends seem to draw the attention as alumni, fans of visiting teams and the community turn out for the weekend full of activities. One thinks the away games will be result in less hustle and bustle. Yet, those few open weekends become busy. Open weekends are prime for local organizations to host events. Conferences fill the open weekends seeking to incorporate the town into visitor’s experience. Cultural groups try to offer a break from the pressure of tailgate preparations.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Launches Search for New Volleyball Coach

Ole Miss and head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth have mutually agreed to part ways, as announced Thursday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Rebel assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. “With the accomplishments we experienced during her...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford among top in spring ACT scores

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released ACT results for the spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors. Oxford High School is fourth with a composite score of 21.0, behind only the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, the Mississippi School for the Arts, and Madison Central. The national average ACT score for all public school students in the class of 2022 was 19.3, down from 19.9 in 2021.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Shannon Yvonne Knight, 80

Mrs. Shannon Yvonne Knight, 80, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Crystal Springs, MS. The funeral will be Monday, October 31, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Dr. Eddie Gandy officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in Eastover Memorial Cemetery.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

New Merry Maids residential cleaning service opens in Oxford

Owners Daniel Gravatt and Matt Copeland are pleased to announce the opening of their new residential cleaning services franchise, Merry Maids of North MS. From their Oxford location, they plan to serve the cleaning needs of Oxford and the surrounding areas including Water Valley, Batesville, New Albany, etc. Some of...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Monique (Rozenbaum) Cimon, 82

Monique (Rozenbaum) Cimon, 82, of Oxford passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. The Funeral Mass was held October 21, 2022in the sanctuary St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Monique was born in Tours, France and grew up in the midst of the second war, during which her parents served...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS

