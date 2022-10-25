ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Man arrested for opening fire on Toyota headquarters in Plano a suspect in other crimes

A man who was arrested for opening fire on the Toyota headquarters in Plano over the weekend is suddenly a suspect in a number of other, frustrating crimes in several North Texas cities.

Police say 45-year old Kevin Genter of Grand Prairie was initially arrested Saturday for firing shots at the Toyota headquarters campus in Plano. It's something that Plano Police Officer Jennifer Chapman says is still a crime without a reason.

"There has been no link of him (Genter) to Toyota, so there is unknown reasons why he targeted Toyota" said Chapman.

But witnesses told police an unideitified male was spotted in the same car over the two prior nights throwing nails in the Toyota parking lot. That caught the attention of other several other North Texas police agencies.

In University Park, Steve Mace says someone has been throwing nails in their streets. And police in Highland Park and at the SMU campus say they also consider Genter a person of interest after several reports of nails being found scattered on the roads.

