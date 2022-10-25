Sharp Drop in Humboldt County School Test Scores Since the Pandemic; Office of Education Lays Out Its Plan to Reverse the Tide

Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Mother Nature Has Cleared the Toxic Cyanobacteria Out of Big Lagoon Until Next Summer at the Earliest, DHHS Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. The harmful algal bloom advisory for Big Lagoon has been lifted after water quality results from recent sampling showed cyanobacterial toxin concentrations below health advisory thresholds according to the State Water Resource Control Board. The original advisory was placed on the lagoon in August after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins produced by cyanobacteria.
No Charges Against Willow Creek Shooter, District Attorney Says; Investigation So Far Shows Victim the Aggressor, Shooting Justified
A man arrested for shooting a 17-year-old boy to death in Willow Creek has been released from jail with no charges filed. Peter Norton, 25, arrested for suspected murder early Sunday morning, was freed Wednesday after the district attorney had not filed charges within the mandated time. District Attorney Maggie Fleming, though she said the investigation is continuing, said it appears the shooting may have been justified.
Grant Administrator 1 - Full Time
The City of Trinidad is seeking a qualified individual to provide administrative support to the Project and Grant Coordinator for the City’s planning, public works and water system grant projects. This position has the opportunity for progressive responsibility and professional advancement. More information can be obtained online at www.trinidad.ca.gov,...
Southern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. DESCRIPTION. * WHAT…Temperatures as...
SORIA TRIAL: In Closing Arguments, Dueling Attorneys Ask Jurors to Decide When, Exactly, the Defendant Lied
A pack of lies, or testimony that stands uncontradicted?. On Friday attorneys in the jury trial of murder-for-hire suspect Isreal Soria Jr. presented their closing arguments, with Deputy District Attorney Luke Bernthal urging jurors to believe what Soria told the deputy who arrested him: that he was hired by the Norteño gang to kill McKinleyville resident Dylan Eubanks for stealing from the gang.
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Jam is Humboldt’s Premier Social Media-Driven Underwear Designer to Celebrities and Van Lifers
For the first time in her life, Jamisha “Jam” Jamison is not on food stamps. And that’s because she was able to merge her creativity with her hustle. Under the Instagram handle @studio_ten_fifteen_, the 40-year old Eureka resident sells underwear internationally. “I’ve sold sets to people in...
Human Rights Commission Condemns Alleged Hate Speech and Violent Threats Against LGBTQ Community
Press release from the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission:. The Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) has just been made aware of incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community. If the alleged attacks or threats are fully credible, and we understand they are, our Commission considers such behavior to be unacceptable and wishes to condemn those involved in such activities. Recently a family-oriented Halloween Party was disrupted in Eureka by a group of people who appear to have had intimidation as their goal. Likewise, a citizen hiking the Hammond Trail found a derogatory sticker attached to a bench.
OBITUARY: Elmer Jay Hames, 1939-2022
It is with a heavy heart we tell of Elmer J. Hames passing. Elmer (my dad) always told me, “If you couldn’t find the humor in any given situation, it wasn’t yours to play with.” He had many such tokens of wisdom and I am grateful he shared them.
