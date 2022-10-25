Sharp Drop in Humboldt County School Test Scores Since the Pandemic; Office of Education Lays Out Its Plan to Reverse the Tide

Press release from the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission:. The Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) has just been made aware of incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community. If the alleged attacks or threats are fully credible, and we understand they are, our Commission considers such behavior to be unacceptable and wishes to condemn those involved in such activities. Recently a family-oriented Halloween Party was disrupted in Eureka by a group of people who appear to have had intimidation as their goal. Likewise, a citizen hiking the Hammond Trail found a derogatory sticker attached to a bench.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO