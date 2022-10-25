SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
17-30-40-41-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(seventeen, thirty, forty, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
11-17-31-34-35, Power-Up: 2
(eleven, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
9-8-4, FB: 3
(nine, eight, four; FB: three)
Pick 3 Midday
5-9-2, FB: 5
(five, nine, two; FB: five)
Pick 4 Evening
5-4-2-7, FB: 3
(five, four, two, seven; FB: three)
Pick 4 Midday
8-9-4-7, FB: 5
(eight, nine, four, seven; FB: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 680,000,000
Comments / 0