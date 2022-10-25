ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?

If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
GEORGIA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
LOUISIANA STATE
MarketRealist

Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
AOL Corp

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
VIRGINIA STATE

