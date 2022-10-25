Read full article on original website
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $800 million for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Oct. 29. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?
If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania store
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday that a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million had recently been sold at a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about the location that sold the winning ticket.
Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most
The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is DST ending?
If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon. Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. At that time, you’ll need to set your clocks back (remember “fall back”) one hour.
I’m a coin collector – your quarter may be worth over $143,000 see exact details to look for
YOUR 1932 Denver quarter may be worth up to $143,750 - but it must have these details. According to a coin collector by the name of thebowerscoinshow on TikTok, the quarter must have specific factors to grab that kind of cash. They recently posted a TikTok explaining that the quarter...
In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The national average home value is $356,336 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 2.7% over the next year. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In...
Your Lincoln penny could be worth up to $114,000 – the exact ‘mule’ error to look for
A PENNY with an easy-to-miss mistake could net you over six figures. In a recent video, TikToker Treasuretown talked about a mule error that could make your coin worth up to $114,000. He showed a 2001 Denver minted penny that has a Roosevelt dime die on its reverse side. Treasuretown...
Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands
Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $700 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's jackpot was worth an estimated $700 million.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
