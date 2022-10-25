ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
GMA

New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation

When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
News-Medical.net

Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed

What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
Healthline

What You Need to Know If You’re Having a High Risk Pregnancy

Finding out your pregnancy is high risk can be extremely distressing. You may be unsure what that means in terms of the rest of your pregnancy, your baby, and your birth. You may want to know what you can do to decrease your risk, and what the outcome of your pregnancy might be.
News-Medical.net

Heart attack death rates took a sharp turn and increased during the pandemic, study shows

New data analysis from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai found that deaths from heart attacks rose significantly during pandemic surges, including the COVID-19 Omicron surges, overall reversing a heart-healthier pre-pandemic trend. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, heart attacks were the leading cause of death worldwide but were steadily on...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are the new most common COVID symptoms, according to a study

After nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status. According to the ZOE Health Study’s findings on most common COVID-19 symptoms, participants who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated reported four of the top symptoms. However, one symptom differed depending on your vaccination status.
WFAA

Hair loss treatment with Get Hair MD

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, more than 80 million men and women suffer from hair loss in the U.S. It's likely you know someone who has dealt with it. And if so, you've heard how it can damage self-esteem and self-confidence. Dr. Ben Tittle has been practicing plastic...
DALLAS, TX
News-Medical.net

What is the association between regular physical activity and vaccination against COVID-19 among healthcare workers?

In a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers assessed the association between daily physical activity (PA) and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination among HCWs (healthcare workers). Background. COVID-19 has caused significant morbidity and mortality across the globe. Studies have reported that both PA and vaccination...

