ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Comments / 5

Jaime Robinson
3d ago

sent Shockwaves??????????? omg !! most of the people there where in some leadership roles that people thought they could look up too. So none of the other cops at the station knew anything? None of the wives didn't gossip about anything they over heard??? ughhhhhhh if you believe that I got swamp land for sale behind my house.

Reply
2
biz
3d ago

Set sent shockwaves??? I’m sure half the police force probably is down with him or knew about it and if you know something and don’t say something you’re equally as guilty every case he ever signed his name to should be thrown out every investigation he’s ever been part of should be thrown out

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

In Plymouth County DA Race, long-time incumbent faces high-profile insurgent

Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey

“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
BARRE, MA
CBS Boston

Harmony Montgomery's uncle wants DCF changes after her death

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- One day after investigators announced that Harmony Montgomery's father, Adam Montgomery, is charged with her second-degree murder, Harmony's uncle said there needs to be more attention paid to the child welfare system that did not protect her."It just disgusts you that a judge could make that choice to send the baby to a father who just has a record. And not just -- a violent record. It wasn't that he was picked up for shoplifting. He shot a guy in the face," Timothy Flanagan said in a phone interview with WBZ-TV.In 2019, Adam Montgomery was granted custody...
MANCHESTER, NH
Turnto10.com

Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: Oct. 26, 2022

We opened the show by taking listeners' calls, hearing their reactions to the news from the MBTA that Orange Line trains will run at reduced speeds until December despite work done during a 30-day shutdown. Jenifer McKim and Sarah Betancourt discussed GBH News' investigative reporting series "Trafficking, Inc.," which dives...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop

BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. Killed in the Line of Duty 31 Years Ago

BPD Remembers: On Monday, October 28, 1991, Boston Police Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. was killed in the line of duty while responding to and investigating a suspicious package in the area of 39 Eastbourne Street in Roslindale. During the investigation, the device detonated, fatally wounding Officer Hurley and critically injuring his partner Officer Frank Foley who died on October 23, 2022 and is being buried today. At the time of his death, the 50-year-old Hurley, a 23-year-veteran of the department, was assigned to the BPD’s Bomb Squad Unit.
BOSTON, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy