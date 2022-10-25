MANCHESTER, N.H. -- One day after investigators announced that Harmony Montgomery's father, Adam Montgomery, is charged with her second-degree murder, Harmony's uncle said there needs to be more attention paid to the child welfare system that did not protect her."It just disgusts you that a judge could make that choice to send the baby to a father who just has a record. And not just -- a violent record. It wasn't that he was picked up for shoplifting. He shot a guy in the face," Timothy Flanagan said in a phone interview with WBZ-TV.In 2019, Adam Montgomery was granted custody...

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO