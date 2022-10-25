Read full article on original website
Jaime Robinson
3d ago
sent Shockwaves??????????? omg !! most of the people there where in some leadership roles that people thought they could look up too. So none of the other cops at the station knew anything? None of the wives didn't gossip about anything they over heard??? ughhhhhhh if you believe that I got swamp land for sale behind my house.
2
biz
3d ago
Set sent shockwaves??? I’m sure half the police force probably is down with him or knew about it and if you know something and don’t say something you’re equally as guilty every case he ever signed his name to should be thrown out every investigation he’s ever been part of should be thrown out
2
wgbh.org
In Plymouth County DA Race, long-time incumbent faces high-profile insurgent
Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
wgbh.org
Blind and low-vision voters hail Massachusetts’ new statewide online voting option
To vote in this year’s election, Watertown resident Kim Charlson won’t need to go to her polling place, print out a ballot or sign any forms. Charlson, who is blind, plans to take advantage of a new voting system for people with disabilities that allows them to cast their ballot electronically through a secure web portal.
‘I’m speechless’: 7-year-old student found with loaded gun at Up Academy Holland School
BOSTON — A 7-year-old child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report just after 3:30 p.m. of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying the loaded firearm around inside the Up Academy Holland School in Dorchester.
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
Cyberstalker Gary Leach left Boston woman at ‘the mercy of defendant’ and without the will to live
A federal judge sentenced a Georgia man to three and half years in prison for cyberstalking and threatening violence against women, including one in Boston, in what prosecutors said were crimes committed with “a staggering degree of calculatedness and cruelty.”. Gary Leach of Athens, Georgia, pleaded guilty last year...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey
“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
wgbh.org
Pine Street Inn president says opposition to supportive housing is 'mostly based in fear'
Since 1969, Pine Street Inn has provided housing and other services to more than 1,400 homeless individuals every day. The organization has become one of the largest of its kind in New England, and now the South End nonprofit is on the move. Pine Street Inn plans to redevelop the...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston woman allegedly sprays chemicals on shoppers, tries to light them on fire
“Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Assigned to District A-1 Respond to Disturbance in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:41 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a disturbance in the area of 8 Summer Street (Roche Brothers). On arrival, officers...
Mass. police officer convicted of raping teenage boy
A Massachusetts police officer has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app.
Harmony Montgomery's uncle wants DCF changes after her death
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- One day after investigators announced that Harmony Montgomery's father, Adam Montgomery, is charged with her second-degree murder, Harmony's uncle said there needs to be more attention paid to the child welfare system that did not protect her."It just disgusts you that a judge could make that choice to send the baby to a father who just has a record. And not just -- a violent record. It wasn't that he was picked up for shoplifting. He shot a guy in the face," Timothy Flanagan said in a phone interview with WBZ-TV.In 2019, Adam Montgomery was granted custody...
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
wgbh.org
After backlash, Boston councilor shifts course on ‘Hijab Day’ resolution
The Boston City Council on Wednesday agreed to mark an official “Day of Woman, Life and Freedom” in connection with ongoing women’s rights protests in Iran, shifting after international pushback to a councilor’s original proposal to recognize women’s right to self-expression via a citywide Hijab Day.
Turnto10.com
Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
NECN
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
wgbh.org
Boston Public Radio full show: Oct. 26, 2022
We opened the show by taking listeners' calls, hearing their reactions to the news from the MBTA that Orange Line trains will run at reduced speeds until December despite work done during a 30-day shutdown. Jenifer McKim and Sarah Betancourt discussed GBH News' investigative reporting series "Trafficking, Inc.," which dives...
Man shot and killed inside Dorchester barber shop
BOSTON - A man was shot and killed inside a barber shop in Dorchester Wednesday night. Police were called to 145 Washington Street at about 7:15 p.m.Witnesses say the man killed was a barber who was working on clients inside Celebrity Cuts when someone came in and shot and killed him. "Terribly we have another brazen shooting resulting in another tragic loss," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. No suspects have been arrested, and police are looking for the public's help. "This is another heinous act that we have had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox...
Harmony Montgomery’s father pleads not guilty to killing her
The father of Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. Killed in the Line of Duty 31 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: On Monday, October 28, 1991, Boston Police Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. was killed in the line of duty while responding to and investigating a suspicious package in the area of 39 Eastbourne Street in Roslindale. During the investigation, the device detonated, fatally wounding Officer Hurley and critically injuring his partner Officer Frank Foley who died on October 23, 2022 and is being buried today. At the time of his death, the 50-year-old Hurley, a 23-year-veteran of the department, was assigned to the BPD’s Bomb Squad Unit.
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
