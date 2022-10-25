ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

SCHP: 1 dead in Dorchester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Dorchester County area.

The crash happened Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. in the area of US-78 and Molly Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said in a release.

The driver of a 2004 Nissan sedan was headed west on US-78 when they crashed with a tractor-trailer headed in the opposite direction.

Pye said the driver of the Nissan died in the crash. The operator of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 26-year-old Brandon Johnson of St. George.

