The Highland County Senior Fair Board and the sales committee received a new scales unit this fall that was used during this year’s fair. The scales were funded primarily by a $5,000 grant fro the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program. Each year the Bayer Company offers a grant to farmers in various counties. This year’s grant was awarded to Jim Faust of Highland County, who then selected the Highland County Fair to be the recipient of the funds. Faust said he wanted the money to benefit the most youth possible in the area and knew the fair needed a new set of scales to weigh several species of livestock each year. Hundreds of youngsters will benefit from the scales. Pictured (l-r) are Craig Shelton, Faust, Steve Patton, James Flowers and Eric Rhoads with the new scales.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO