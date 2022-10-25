Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
A beacon of the past
The stately Scott House on West Main Street in Hillsboro was built in 1844 as a private family home by Vermont born Samuel Scott, who moved to Hillsboro at the age of 3, becoming a successful local attorney, according to research by John Kellis of the Highland County Historical Society.
Times Gazette
Grant provides fair with new scales
The Highland County Senior Fair Board and the sales committee received a new scales unit this fall that was used during this year’s fair. The scales were funded primarily by a $5,000 grant fro the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program. Each year the Bayer Company offers a grant to farmers in various counties. This year’s grant was awarded to Jim Faust of Highland County, who then selected the Highland County Fair to be the recipient of the funds. Faust said he wanted the money to benefit the most youth possible in the area and knew the fair needed a new set of scales to weigh several species of livestock each year. Hundreds of youngsters will benefit from the scales. Pictured (l-r) are Craig Shelton, Faust, Steve Patton, James Flowers and Eric Rhoads with the new scales.
Times Gazette
Locals host ORTA regional conference
The Southwest Ohio Regional Conference for retired teachers was hold Oct. 17 at the Montgomery County ESC in Dayton. The agenda included updates from both the president and executive director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA). Each county’s president gave reports of local activities and issues facing retired educators. Jim Faust and Doris Pulse represented Highland County. Faust is currently the Highland County Retired Teachers Association president and Pulse is the treasurer. Pictured (l-r) are Becky Cropper, regional liaison for the ORTA; Faust; Chris DeMarco, ORTA president; and Pulse.
Times Gazette
Help for Freestore Foodbank
In keeping with her company’s slogan about being a good neighbor, Hillsboro State Farm agent Amatha Farrens presented a $9,000 donation Wednesday to the Freestore Foodbank in support of its Power Pack program that sends snacks and food home with students over the weekends and during extended school breaks.
Times Gazette
New pool room, shooting flames, 15% jobless rate
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
The best stories come back around
“Have you ever heard a joke so many times you’ve forgotten why it’s funny? Then you hear it again and suddenly it’s new. You remember why you loved it in the first place.” — Will Bloom, “Big Fish”. This is a story like that.
Times Gazette
Greenfield will have holiday shopping trail
The Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when Greenfield will come to life along Jefferson Street with crafters, vendors, food trucks, some shops and eateries, and more. The theme of this year’s shopping trail is “Home for the Holidays.”
Times Gazette
Haunted legends linger at WC
Just about every place in the world has a spooky legend or tale. Wilmington College has been known to hear some haunted hooves in the hall. There have reportedly been the eerie clip-clops of two ghost horses. According to ohioexploration.com, the first horse belonged to Azariah Doan, a Civil War officer, a judge, and a prominent Quaker in the area.
Times Gazette
Hope for the Holidays Grief Program
This holiday season Community Care Hospice invites the community to remember and celebrate loved ones at Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of God, 100 R. Gordon Dr., Wilmington. For those experiencing their first holiday season...
Times Gazette
SSCC administrators to present in Arizona
Dr. Angel Mootispaw, director of instructional technology, and Cathy Zile, learning management system administrator, from Southern State Community College will be presenting at the annual Quality Matters (QM) Connect Conference on Nov. 8 in Tucson, Arizona. Mootispaw and Zile submitted a proposal and were selected to present Templates, Quality, Assurance...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 11000 block of Hickory Trail advised his vehicle was entered and several items were left behind. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 24. INCIDENTS/ARREST. A deputy responded to the 7200 block of Wagon Wheel Trail...
sciotopost.com
(Photo Dump) Circleville Downtown Business Trick or Treat
Circleville – Downtown Circleville was buzzing during Tuesday nights Business trick or treat. The event had hundreds walking around the area, most in costume scooping up early Halloween candy. One vendor told Sciotopost that they had over 300 pieces of candy that they handed out one piece at a time and ran out early. The event was slated from 5 to 6 pm, but many were haunting early.
Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
Times Gazette
BREAKING: Safety pin found in trick or treat candy
A safety pin was found Thursday night in trick or treat candy a child received in Lynchburg, police chief Richard Warner said. Warner said his office received a call at 9:20 p.m. from a resident who said a child had found a safety pin embedded in a candy bar they received while trick or treating.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Roses Discount Store set to open in WCH next week
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Roses Discount Store is coming to Washington Court House. The retail chain, according to the company’s website, operates over 400 stores throughout the United States, bringing discounted household goods and clothing to consumers. The store will be located inside part of the old Kmart...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
Middletown 2-year-old hospitalized for days with 3 different viruses
Wilder Jackson was at Dayton's Children's Hospital for days after he was diagnosed with adenovirus, rhinovirus and enterovirus at the same time.
RECALL ALERT: Pureed baby foods sold across the Miami Valley recalled
A Dayton-area baby food company has issued a voluntary recall of baby food products sold across the Miami Valley, according to the Warren County Health District. Taste-T-Love Baby Food is recalling all varieties of baby food puree packaged in 4 oz. squeeze pouches dated April 2022 to February 2023, the health district said.
