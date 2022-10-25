MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
01-07-30-33-38
(one, seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Lucky For Life
17-30-40-41-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(seventeen, thirty, forty, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Poker Lotto
JC-QC-QD-AH-2D
(JC, QC, QD, AH, 2D)
Midday Daily 3
5-2-6
(five, two, six)
Midday Daily 4
3-0-7-7
(three, zero, seven, seven)
Daily 3
7-6-1
(seven, six, one)
Daily 4
8-5-4-5
(eight, five, four, five)
Fantasy 5
04-10-23-28-38
(four, ten, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
Keno
03-09-11-16-22-26-27-28-35-37-42-51-54-58-60-61-62-64-65-66-67-78
(three, nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-eight)
Mega Millions
21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 680,000,000
