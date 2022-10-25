NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash4Life
09-23-27-46-49, Cash Ball: 1
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-six, forty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 680,000,000
Pick 3
6-0-9, Fireball: 2
(six, zero, nine; Fireball: two)
Pick 4
7-4-5-7, Fireball: 2
(seven, four, five, seven; Fireball: two)
Cash 5
03-05-16-17-38, Xtra: 4
(three, five, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-eight; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $131,000
Midday Pick 3
9-5-4, Fireball: 4
(nine, five, four; Fireball: four)
Midday Pick 4
2-8-9-8, Fireball: 4
(two, eight, nine, eight; Fireball: four)
Mega Millions
21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000,000
