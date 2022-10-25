Vacationing at Disney World is expensive no matter how you look at it, but there are still some great ways to save BIG if you’re planning a trip right now!. You can opt for a Value hotel instead of a Deluxe one, consider having some groceries delivered to your hotel room to save on meals, and use rope drop instead of paying for Genie+. But if you want to save big without sacrificing anything, you should check out all the deals and discounts available right now — there are usually at least a few that can save you quite a bit of money. Now, there’s a NEW discount for Disney Visa Cardmembers!

2 DAYS AGO