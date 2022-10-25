OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is expanding the routes of the mounted patrol units in central and south Omaha. For those who live near or work in Blackstone, the mounted patrol may become a more regular sighting. The patrol helped with an event in early October and added Blackstone to their list of routes to patrol weekly or bi-weekly.

