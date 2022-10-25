Read full article on original website
Ornate box turtle named Nebraska’s state reptile
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has a new state reptile. Gov. Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony Friday hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Ornate box turtles live in grasslands throughout most of Nebraska. It’s one of 48 different...
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
Rusty's Morning Forecast
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion. When Omaha's city council voted to approve preliminary plans for a new Costco in West Omaha, it reminded Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike of a missed opportunity. National Drug Takeback Day in Omaha-metro.
Sarpy County Museum move to Papillion
The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. When Omaha's city council voted to approve preliminary plans for a new Costco in West Omaha, it reminded Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike of a missed opportunity. Omaha police say charges are...
48-Hour Challenge spotlights Omaha’s growing film industry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a decade since Omaha’s Alexander Payne filmed the six-time Oscar-nominated movie Nebraska largely in his home state. Since then, cameras have rolled on three-time Oscar winner Nomadland, the Coen brothers’ Buster Scruggs, and an increasing number of features that go beyond the low-budget category, including 2022 festival favorite Bones and All, partially filmed in the western part of the state and opens nationwide in November.
Water main break repairs to keep Farnam Street near UNMC closed for two weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works said Friday that work to repair a water main break near UNMC would keep a nearby portion of Farnam Street closed for two weeks. The issue affected Friday morning traffic on Farnam Street around Nebraska Medicine as well as some operations at the medical campus.
Omaha water main break
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations.
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the past two years, the worker shortage seems like it’s been a never-ending topic. “I already had a cook called in for tomorrow night. It’s just I’m not extremely hopeful it will get better,” Kevin Culjat, Owner of Rocco’s Pizza said.
Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect
A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties.
Open Door Mission’s food donations down amid inflation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With inflation, it’s getting harder to get into the spirit of giving. Unfortunately, local shelters are feeling it too. And with donations down, changes must be made. “We are really concerned about the food crisis in our community,” said Candace Gregory, president of Open Door...
Omaha Police adding mounted patrol routes in Blackstone, South Omaha parks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is expanding the routes of the mounted patrol units in central and south Omaha. For those who live near or work in Blackstone, the mounted patrol may become a more regular sighting. The patrol helped with an event in early October and added Blackstone to their list of routes to patrol weekly or bi-weekly.
Nominees for Sixth Judicial District forwarded to Gov. Ricketts
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Three County Court Judge nominees have been selected for Gov. Ricketts’ consideration. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, on Thursday three nominees for a County Judge vacancy in the Sixth Judicial District were selected. Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick R. Runge of Omaha,...
‘Lesson learned’: Bellevue mayor concentrates on economic future
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike talked about the one that got away when his community lost out on a Costco years ago. Hike was reminded of that when Omaha gave approval for plans to build its third Costco. Now, Bellevue is concentrating on its economic future. Bellevue...
UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. The person of interest was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an unregistered firearm according to Omaha police.
Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A faculty panel at the University of Florida is expected to cast a "no confidence" vote Thursday for the school's pick for its next president. A person has been taken into custody...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weekend and even warmer work week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warming trend continues into the start of next week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. That stays in place through Thursday of next week helping us to warm to the 70s by Monday! We’ll stay mild through nearly all of next work week.
Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - More Iowa counties have put burn bans in place. Burn bans are in place for many Iowa counties due to dry and windy conditions. Mills County enacted a burn ban Thursday, and Harrison County will enact one at 12 p.m. Friday. According to the Harrison...
6 News Exclusive: Updates on Bellevue’s Olde Towne redevelopment
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in August, officials broke ground on The Frontier District, a highly anticipated revitalization project in Bellevue. The first phase: The Bridge Flats. Set to bring 53 luxury apartments and retail space for restaurants and shops. For the past few months, there hasn’t been any action...
Iowa to announce new hiring initiative to address shortage of accountants, auditors
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa plans to address a shortage of accountants and auditors. State Auditor Rob Sand will hold a news conference in Council Bluffs on Nov. 1, announcing a plan to address the shortage. The plan will be a new hiring initiative. Sand says businesses and organizations...
