FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
WFAA
Texas high schoolers and homeless community find a perfect harmony
DALLAS — When you’re homeless, you hear everything. “I’ve had times where I’ve turned around and there’s a whole group of people just laughing at me,” said Jason Turner, who lost his job more than 10 years ago and has been homeless ever since.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Hospital Workers Killed in Dallas Remembered for Kindness, Commitment to Others
Tributes continue to pour in for the two hospital workers gunned down at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. On Wednesday, North Texans are being asked to pause to remember the two Methodist Dallas employees who were killed Saturday. The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council is asking all of its hospital partners and the community to hold a moment of silence at noon for the two women, Jacqueline Pokuaa and Katie Flowers.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 28-30
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Friday, October 28. Lizzo at the American Airlines Center. She's won a Grammy, an Emmy,...
Critics say Dallas ban on standing in medians criminalizes homelessness
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Under pressure to do something about the growing homeless population and its most visible companion, aggressive panhandling, Dallas city leaders voted to amend an existing transportation ordinance to ban standing in medians. The goal, they say, is safety."I think it's very dangerous for them to be standing so close to the roadway!" says Will Rain of Dallas. "So many people are looking at their phones... they could easily veer off, ending someone's life."Drivers like Rain want the council to do something, saying compassion for the situation doesn't mitigate the danger. He says his daily commute means often watching...
CW33 NewsFix
Puppies available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 2 / 50Petfinder. Harris. – Gender: Male. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 3 / 50Petfinder. Jasper. – Gender:...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Final Preparations for Dallas Dia de los Muertos Celebrations Underway
Dallas will mark Dia de los Muertos with a festival and parade on Saturday. "I think it brings us together," said Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia. "We learn other languages. We learn other cultures. We are bringing together equity and inclusion." At Lone Star Parade Floats in Dallas, it's...
North Texas rabbi weighs in on Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
ROCKWALL, Texas — Adidas has joined a number of companies ending their partnerships with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West after he made a series of offensive remarks. Ye made antisemitic comments in recent interviews and on social media, including a Twitter post that said he would go “death con 3 on Jewish People."
Wednesday's Child: Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra will soon mark 3 years in foster care. They dream of being adopted by loving parents
DALLAS — Get ready for cuteness overload!. Today's Wednesday's Child is a group of three brothers who will melt your heart the moment you meet them -- not just because of who they are, but because of what they are going through. The kindness of strangers at the State...
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
dallasexpress.com
Murdered Rapper Just One of Three Homicides in District 7
“The murder rate in my city is going up,” Antywon Dillard rapped just months before he was murdered. “S–t is tragic.”. Known socially in South Dallas and to his fans as BFG Straap, Dillard, 22, made that declaration in front of Jerry’s Market on the corner of North Westmoreland and Bernal Drive.
Who were Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa? Friends and former coworkers remember Dallas hospital shooting victims
DALLAS — Olivia Delavega met Annette Flowers when she joined the nursing staff at Methodist Hospital in 2008. "She was a rule follower," Delavega said fondly of Flowers. "If there's anything that came down the pipe from administration, she was sure to be one of the ones that was going to follow it," she added.
Work begins on $2.5 billion development where 'Leaning Tower of Dallas' stood
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" became a viral sensation in 2020 when the implosion of an 11-story building didn't go quite according to plan, leaving the core of the structure standing at an angle.People decided to take pictures with the leaning tower behind them. Some even painted pictures. Days later, crews were able to knock the entire structure down.Now more than two years later, work now begins on the massive development project that will cover the 27 acres on the northeast corner of Highway 75 and Haskell Avenue. The $2.5 billion mixed-use development is called "The Central," which will...
keranews.org
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who's now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the oldest...
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
CW33 NewsFix
Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
WFAA
New options for dry eye patients
This time of year, allergies are driving everyone crazy, and the dry air can make our dry eyes more of a problem. Dr. Jeffrey Whitman and Dr. Rosmary Sanchez of Key-Whitman Eye Center have some exciting news for Tarrant County patients. The IPL laser is available only at the Dallas...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
dmagazine.com
Should Lauren Davis Even Be on the Ballot?
I’m going to back into this story a bit. I’ll get to why I think GOP candidate Lauren Davis was living in Puerto Rico when she should have been living in Texas if she wanted to run for the top spot on the Dallas County Commissioners Court. But you need to know two things first.
Dallas begins construction on infrastructure in southern sector
Dallas has started the construction of several infrastructure projects that encourage additional development in the southern sector of the city.
dallasexpress.com
Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas
A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
