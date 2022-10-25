COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County investigators are looking into two deadly crashes that happened last week. The first happened just before 9:30 p.m. Oct 20 on westbound I-20 near Appling Harlem Rd. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the left lane due to traffic, with a 2016 Honda Accord directly behind it. The sheriff's office says a third vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michael Glenn of Washington, Georgia, was distracted as he approached the stopped traffic and struck the read of the Accord. The Silverado's driver saw the crash happen and attempted to move into the right lane to avoid being struck. The impact pushed the Accord into the rear of the Silverado and the Pathfinder also slammed into the truck's rear end. The sheriff's off has obtained a warrant for Michael Glenn, charging him with homicide by vehicle.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO