Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
2 of the 3 suspects arrested in Augusta car-to-car shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested at least two of the three women sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car. Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac was arrested Tuesday and Keyonce Zakhia Walker was arrested Oct. 19, according to Richmond County jail records. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife, according to jail records.
North Augusta man shot outside a home on Chalet North Court, suspect sought
The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. on the 100 block of Chalet North Court near Bradleyville Road.
WRDW-TV
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the 1600 block of Apple Valley in reference to shots fired on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals, and one person pulled a gun and fired shots.
wgac.com
Man Shot, Bullets Nearly Strike Sleeping Children Nearby in North Augusta
A man was shot multiple times while leaving a home late Tuesday night in the 100 block of Chalet North Court Near Bradleyville Road in North Augusta. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but there’s no word on his condition. Meanwhile, investigators say it was a close...
WRDW-TV
Accused child killer arrested in North Augusta kidnapping
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Already accused of killing a 3-year-old girl, a man held a woman captive for hours in a North Augusta apartment and kept her from speaking with authorities out of fear he’d be sent back to jail, according to police. North Augusta Department of Public...
WRDW-TV
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta. The school was on lockdown because of this incident. Authorities say the...
WRDW-TV
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a neighborhood touched by violence twice in two weeks, overnight gunfire injured one person and sent bullets into a North Augusta home where kids were sleeping. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a male was shot multiple times when he was leaving a home in...
WRDW-TV
1 person wanted for questioning in fatal shooting at Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unknown Black male is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that occurred Oct. 10 in the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road. The shooting claimed the life of Nathaniel Mack, 29, of Augusta. The person wanted for questioning regarding the shooting at...
WIS-TV
Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CNN) - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking drive-thru workers in Georgia. The incident was caught on surveillance video. The suspect is seen reaching through the window and throwing several objects. He is also seen picking up three dispensers of tea and dumping them on...
Unidentified man wanted for questioning in Peach Orchard Road murder
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in a recent murder. It happened October 10th at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. 29-year-old Nathaniel Mack of Augusta was shot and killed. The subject is described as a black man wearing a […]
WJBF.com
Family of McDuffie County deputy search for Good Samaritan who helped save him
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The family of a local deputy is looking for the Good Samaritan who stayed with him after a horrific crash. “A mom of deputies, you don’t sleep very well a lot of the time because you dread those phone calls,” said Shelley Simpkins, mother of Deputy Coty Clark. “But…I woke back up to a bunch of missed text messages and phone calls…”
wgxa.tv
Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wayneboro police say they’ve caught a man who threw a temper tantrum at a local fast-food drive-thru, reaching in to dump beverages and trash. The incident was caught on a video released by police on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they said they’d captured the suspect, identified...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman who lost both her arms in a dog mauling facing drug trafficking charge
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina woman who lost her arms after being attacked by dogs in Abbeville County has been released on bond following a drug charge. Kyleen Waltman, 39, was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center this week, according to Capt. Matthew Graham, with the sheriff's office.
WRDW-TV
Shootings, homicide rates increasing since 2014 in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to track violent crime numbers in Augusta after a recent shooting victim was sent to the hospital. We’ve checked the number of reported aggravated assaults in 2022 and how it measures up to other cities similar in size. We reached out to...
WRDW-TV
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
wfxg.com
Columbia County investigating two deadly crashes
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County investigators are looking into two deadly crashes that happened last week. The first happened just before 9:30 p.m. Oct 20 on westbound I-20 near Appling Harlem Rd. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the left lane due to traffic, with a 2016 Honda Accord directly behind it. The sheriff's office says a third vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michael Glenn of Washington, Georgia, was distracted as he approached the stopped traffic and struck the read of the Accord. The Silverado's driver saw the crash happen and attempted to move into the right lane to avoid being struck. The impact pushed the Accord into the rear of the Silverado and the Pathfinder also slammed into the truck's rear end. The sheriff's off has obtained a warrant for Michael Glenn, charging him with homicide by vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in gunfire at a fast-food restaurant that was the site of a murder earlier this year. The gunfire was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday at Captain D’s, 3166 Wrightsboro Road. When deputies arrived, employees told them a...
Fentanyl deaths outnumber traffic fatalities in Richmond, Aiken Counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is an alarming number of people dying from a specific type of opioid. These types of deaths even outnumber traffic fatalities. “You never know whether this pill here is going to be your last one,” said Mark Bowen, Richmond County Coroner. It’s the unexpected drug killing people now. Opioid death […]
WRDW-TV
Washington County deputies seek missing 20-year-old
HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Domanic Roberson, 20, was last seen on Church Street in Harrison. He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 156 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.
Comments / 0