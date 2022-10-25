ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Times Gazette

New pool room, shooting flames, 15% jobless rate

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

A beacon of the past

The stately Scott House on West Main Street in Hillsboro was built in 1844 as a private family home by Vermont born Samuel Scott, who moved to Hillsboro at the age of 3, becoming a successful local attorney, according to research by John Kellis of the Highland County Historical Society.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Locals host ORTA regional conference

The Southwest Ohio Regional Conference for retired teachers was hold Oct. 17 at the Montgomery County ESC in Dayton. The agenda included updates from both the president and executive director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA). Each county’s president gave reports of local activities and issues facing retired educators. Jim Faust and Doris Pulse represented Highland County. Faust is currently the Highland County Retired Teachers Association president and Pulse is the treasurer. Pictured (l-r) are Becky Cropper, regional liaison for the ORTA; Faust; Chris DeMarco, ORTA president; and Pulse.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.  Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Roses Discount Store set to open in WCH next week

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Roses Discount Store is coming to Washington Court House. The retail chain, according to the company’s website, operates over 400 stores throughout the United States, bringing discounted household goods and clothing to consumers. The store will be located inside part of the old Kmart...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 11000 block of Hickory Trail advised his vehicle was entered and several items were left behind. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 24. INCIDENTS/ARREST. A deputy responded to the 7200 block of Wagon Wheel Trail...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clarksville seeks to restore historic jail

CLARKSVILLE — Local residents are hoping to bring a bit of history back to life. The Friends of Clarksville will be hosting their first annual chili cook-off on Saturday, November 19. The event will help raise funds to help fix up the historic one-cell jail. Built in 1880, the...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
Times Gazette

North West Street boil alert

The city of Hillsboro has announced a boil alert for North West Street from Vaughn Avenue to Springlake Avenue, including Somer Street. Submitted by Lauren Walker, Hillsboro economic development coordinator.
HILLSBORO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local Chillicothe church falls victim to thieves

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to Centerpoint Church located in Shawnee Square on reports of a stolen box trailer. Officers met with the church’s executive pastor, who said he arrived at the church Thursday morning and found the white box trailer, license...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Several fire departments have been called into a large barn fire located off 1000 block of Hiner road in Orient Ohio. Jackson Township called for mutual aid from Scioto Township. The call came out around 8 pm on Wednesday of a fully engulfed barn fire off Hiner...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

