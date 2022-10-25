Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
Times Gazette
New pool room, shooting flames, 15% jobless rate
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
Ribbon cutting taking place for White Castle food manufacturing plant
VANDALIA — A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place today in Vandalia to commemorate White Castle’s recently expanded retail food manufacturing plant. Among those who will be in attendance will Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, according to his spokesperson. >>ORIGINAL STORY: White Castle to expand Vandalia retail manufacturing plant,...
Butler Co. Dollar General stores fail inspections after price discrepancies
Inspection results showed that there were double figure error rates up to 88%. A store is only allowed a plus or minus 2% error rate, which is measured on the total number of items tested.
Times Gazette
A beacon of the past
The stately Scott House on West Main Street in Hillsboro was built in 1844 as a private family home by Vermont born Samuel Scott, who moved to Hillsboro at the age of 3, becoming a successful local attorney, according to research by John Kellis of the Highland County Historical Society.
Times Gazette
Locals host ORTA regional conference
The Southwest Ohio Regional Conference for retired teachers was hold Oct. 17 at the Montgomery County ESC in Dayton. The agenda included updates from both the president and executive director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA). Each county’s president gave reports of local activities and issues facing retired educators. Jim Faust and Doris Pulse represented Highland County. Faust is currently the Highland County Retired Teachers Association president and Pulse is the treasurer. Pictured (l-r) are Becky Cropper, regional liaison for the ORTA; Faust; Chris DeMarco, ORTA president; and Pulse.
Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Roses Discount Store set to open in WCH next week
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Roses Discount Store is coming to Washington Court House. The retail chain, according to the company’s website, operates over 400 stores throughout the United States, bringing discounted household goods and clothing to consumers. The store will be located inside part of the old Kmart...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 11000 block of Hickory Trail advised his vehicle was entered and several items were left behind. This incident remains under investigation. Oct. 24. INCIDENTS/ARREST. A deputy responded to the 7200 block of Wagon Wheel Trail...
wnewsj.com
Clarksville seeks to restore historic jail
CLARKSVILLE — Local residents are hoping to bring a bit of history back to life. The Friends of Clarksville will be hosting their first annual chili cook-off on Saturday, November 19. The event will help raise funds to help fix up the historic one-cell jail. Built in 1880, the...
Times Gazette
North West Street boil alert
The city of Hillsboro has announced a boil alert for North West Street from Vaughn Avenue to Springlake Avenue, including Somer Street. Submitted by Lauren Walker, Hillsboro economic development coordinator.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local Chillicothe church falls victim to thieves
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to Centerpoint Church located in Shawnee Square on reports of a stolen box trailer. Officers met with the church’s executive pastor, who said he arrived at the church Thursday morning and found the white box trailer, license...
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Several fire departments have been called into a large barn fire located off 1000 block of Hiner road in Orient Ohio. Jackson Township called for mutual aid from Scioto Township. The call came out around 8 pm on Wednesday of a fully engulfed barn fire off Hiner...
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WLWT 5
Kroger 'store of the future' with high-tech carts being tested in Greater Cincinnati
MONROE, Ohio — A Kroger "store of the future" is being tested in the Greater Cincinnati area. The new concept is being tested at the Kroger off of Heritage Green Drive in Monroe. The "store of the future" gives customers more high-tech options when shopping and checking out in...
Fox 19
Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
