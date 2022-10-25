ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bob W
3d ago

co sidering how crappy our roads are its not like we would notice. also if .10 less in income tax is a threat to roads medical and the likes we are screwed as it is maybe if they used the money correctly we would not be in the situation and since we payed more in income tax to the point where they sent out at least this amount back to us I would say the people behind the push to stop this in fact our the ones in helicopters

Robert Frost
3d ago

I liked not paying income taxes in Texas, but I'd rather pay taxes on my income once a year, rather than have to rent my own property from the state every year through property taxes. Either way, there is no greedier group of people than politicians who can take by force and force of law from the people who actually worked to earn that income.

Bernell’s Ghost
3d ago

I’m not a billionaire or millionaire so how would a tax cut hurt me? Yeah that’s what I thought.

