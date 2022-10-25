ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Janice Ann Brown, 76, of Brownwood

Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX Monday, October...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Gloria Valles, 63, of Brownwood

Gloria Granado Valles, 63, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A visitation with family will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with the Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 30,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX

Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65, of Goldthwaite

Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Goldthwaite, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 29, at 11:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters

Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Leon Hasserodt, 82, of Coleman

Leon Hasserodt, age 82, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
The Texas Bucket List – Terlingua Chili Cook-off in Terlingua

Terlingua – Over the years, I’ve been blessed with bountiful bowls of chili at some incredible places like the Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin, and of course, Tolbert’s in Grapevine. Tolbert is a name synonymous with Texas chili thanks to Frank X. Tolbert.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Peggy Louise Dodson, 80

Peggy Louise Dodson passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A combined Celebration of Life for Tammie McDaniel and Peggy Dodson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX

Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record

Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
BURNET COUNTY, TX

