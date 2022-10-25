Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
koxe.com
Janice Ann Brown, 76, of Brownwood
Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX Monday, October...
koxe.com
Gloria Valles, 63, of Brownwood
Gloria Granado Valles, 63, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A visitation with family will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with the Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 30,...
hellogeorgetown.com
Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX
Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
koxe.com
Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65, of Goldthwaite
Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Goldthwaite, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 29, at 11:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Texas Football: 5-Star CB Kobe Black says he ‘feels at home’ in Austin
The early returns for the 2024 Texas football recruiting class are looking pretty good thus far. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have reeled in three blue-chip commitments in the 2024 class, which has given Texas a top 10 class in the nation for that cycle. The picture of...
Eater
Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters
Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 21-27, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 21-27, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
koxe.com
Leon Hasserodt, 82, of Coleman
Leon Hasserodt, age 82, of Coleman, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
BCSO: Burnet neighborhood asked to shelter in place
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Terlingua Chili Cook-off in Terlingua
Terlingua – Over the years, I’ve been blessed with bountiful bowls of chili at some incredible places like the Phoenix Saloon in New Braunfels, the Texas Chili Parlor in Austin, and of course, Tolbert’s in Grapevine. Tolbert is a name synonymous with Texas chili thanks to Frank X. Tolbert.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to Austin-Travis County, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday. The crash happened on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road at around 4:30 p.m involving two vehicles.
koxe.com
Peggy Louise Dodson, 80
Peggy Louise Dodson passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A combined Celebration of Life for Tammie McDaniel and Peggy Dodson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Austin woman trying for baby says Texas abortion law nearly caused her death
Amanda experienced complications in her pregnancy that meant she was inevitably going to lose her baby and threaten her life. But because of Texas' abortion law, the family had no choice but to wait until that miscarriage happened or wait until Amanda was sick enough doctors thought she could die.
franchising.com
Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX
Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
highlandernews.com
Burnet County cow hooks new Guinness book world record
Evidently, size matters much in Texas when it comes to judging cattle. One might say, the longer the horns on a Texas bull or cow, the better. “As a breeder of Texas Longhorns, the question I am asked the most is, ‘How wide are those horns?’” Elizabeth Fritz says. Fritz manages Fritz Longhorns in Corsicana, where she breeds Texas Longhorns. And, she is a member of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America. Each year, the association’s membership holds a horn measuring contest to give their breeders an opportunity to see how their herds compare to other cattle in the industry. Fritz says, the judges measure cattle horns according to three categories:
UT Austin remains No. 1 Texas school in latest global university rankings
UT was the only university from Texas to rank in the top 100.
