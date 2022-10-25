CCSO: 2011 murder of 5-year-old Allison Griffor remains unsolved

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tuesday marks the 11-year anniversary of the murder of 5-year-old Allison Griffor and Charleston deputies are still working to piece together what happened.

It was 1:00 a.m. on October 25, 2011–a night the Griffor family will never forget.

In an exclusive interview with News 2 in 2012, Allison’s father, William, described that he heard a loud noise and sprung out of bed.

“It was like bang! It was a loud kicking. I was half asleep,” he said. “I yelled ‘hey’ through the door and then was a shot.”

At that moment, William opened the front door of his West Ashley home and was shot in the arm with pellets from a shotgun.

Another bullet went through an interior wall, lodging into Allison’s brain while she was asleep in her bed.

It was not until the home invaders left and Allison’s parents turned on the lights that they realized what had happened to their little girl.

“I rolled her over to see if she was okay and her eyes were just dilated. She wasn’t there,” Allison’s mother, Jennifer, told News 2 in 2012.

Allison died in the hospital two days later.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said “We are going to find the scumbag that shot this little girl.”

But, more than a decade later, officials say no one has been arrested for or charged with the murder.

A slight break in the case came in 2015 when 25-year-old Shyrome Johnson was charged with obstruction of justice .

According to investigators, Johnson was in the area just minutes after the shooting and was questioned by police the same day Allison was shot.

He initially said that he did not know anything, but after being arrested on an unrelated charge in 2014, he asked to speak with a detectives about the Griffor case.

Officials said it was then that Johnson admitted he had lied, telling detetives that he was with a group of people that night and those people went to the Griffor house. When shots were fired, he and others, took off.

In the years that have followed, persons of interest were identified, but no one has been arrested and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help once again.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact CCSO Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.

