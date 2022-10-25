Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
16-year-old driver in Monday's fatal accident on Rte. 33 arraigned Friday
The 16-year-old male driver of the fatal crash on the Rte. 33 inbound ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway this past Monday was in Family Court on Friday for arraignment. Read more here:
Four Buffalo Teens Killed While Attempting TikTok’s “Kia Challenge”
Four teenagers from Buffalo, N.Y., were killed in a car crash stemming from a TikTok trend. The Buffalo News reports that Marcus Webster, Swazine Swindle, Kevin Payne, and Ahjanae Harper, ages 14-19, died while attempting the “Kia Challenge” — a viral trend that finds users hotwiring and stealing Kias with USB-C cables. The victims were driving the stolen vehicle and crashed on Monday morning (Oct. 26), ejecting them during a single-vehicle rollover. More from VIBE.comMusic Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring MessageTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of...
82-year-old dies after dump truck goes into pond
After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Buffalo Police locate missing Niagara Falls child
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — UPDATE: The boy has been found by the Buffalo Police Department, according to the Niagara Falls Police on Friday afternoon. The Niagara Falls Police need your help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Rhamelle L. Jackson is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall...
newyorkbeacon.com
4 Teens Killed In Stolen Car Wreck, Potentially Attempting TikTok’s ‘Kia Challenge’
A group of teens in Buffalo, New York, had their young lives tragically cut short after they were ejected from a stolen vehicle they had crashed. The youngest deceased victim, Harper, was tragically set to celebrate her 15th birthday on Nov. 1; she was also a mother who leaves behind a young daughter.
Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
Orchard Park man facing multiple felonies after reports of shots fired, police say
Officials say that at approximately 1:12 a.m., the Orchard Park 911 center received multiple calls of shots being fired at a building on Webster Road.
16-year-old pleads guilty for bringing loaded gun inside school
The district attorney's office said on December 16, 2021, Buffalo police responded to the Bennett Community School Campus on Main Street to investigate the report of a gun inside the school.
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an October shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue.
Kia plans to distribute steering wheel locks in wake of deadly Buffalo crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you drive a Kia and are worried about your vehicle getting stolen because of a new social media trend, the automaker is working on a solution. Kia America told News 4 that they plan on working with local law enforcement agencies to get free steering wheel locks in the hands […]
Charges filed in deadly Kia crash potentially related to TikTok challenge
Officials say all five passengers were thrown from the vehicle. The crash is possibly related to a TikTok challenge encouraging vehicle theft.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Drowns After Crashing Dump Truck Into Chautauqua County Pond
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – An 83-year-old man drowned after crashing his dump truck into a pond in Chautauqua County. The accident happened in the 3900 block of Waterman Road in the Town of Stockton on Thursday evening. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that William Rossow was...
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
13 WHAM
Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
West Seneca man sentenced in connection to stealing from home improvement stores
The district attorney's office announced a West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge in connection to stealing from home improvement stores.
4 Teens Killed in Rollover Crash Linked to TikTok Challenge, Buffalo Cops Say
Four teenagers were killed and two hospitalized early Monday after a high-speed car crash that New York authorities have linked to a TikTok challenge, Buffalo police said. The six youths crashed the Kia Sportage—reported stolen the previous night—into an expressway wall around 6:40 a.m., according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia. The five passengers were all ejected from the vehicle; the four killed were identified as Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14. The fifth passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was hospitalized in intensive care, but is expected to survive, according to Spectrum News 1. The driver, an unidentified 16-year-old boy, was treated at the hospital and released. He has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property. At a Monday press conference, Gramaglia said the teens had been participating in the so-called “Kia challenge,” a TikTok craze that encourages viewers to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a screwdriver and a USB cord. “It’s a horrific morning,” Gramaglia added. “This is a terrible, terrible outcome for such young kids that had their entire lives in front of them.”Read it at Associated Press
Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday’s one-car rollover crash on Route 33. The car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night. Read more here:
Comments / 4