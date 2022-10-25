ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police locate missing Niagara Falls child

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — UPDATE: The boy has been found by the Buffalo Police Department, according to the Niagara Falls Police on Friday afternoon. The Niagara Falls Police need your help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Rhamelle L. Jackson is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway

Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

4 Teens Killed in Rollover Crash Linked to TikTok Challenge, Buffalo Cops Say

Four teenagers were killed and two hospitalized early Monday after a high-speed car crash that New York authorities have linked to a TikTok challenge, Buffalo police said. The six youths crashed the Kia Sportage—reported stolen the previous night—into an expressway wall around 6:40 a.m., according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia. The five passengers were all ejected from the vehicle; the four killed were identified as Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14. The fifth passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was hospitalized in intensive care, but is expected to survive, according to Spectrum News 1. The driver, an unidentified 16-year-old boy, was treated at the hospital and released. He has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property. At a Monday press conference, Gramaglia said the teens had been participating in the so-called “Kia challenge,” a TikTok craze that encourages viewers to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a screwdriver and a USB cord. “It’s a horrific morning,” Gramaglia added. “This is a terrible, terrible outcome for such young kids that had their entire lives in front of them.”Read it at Associated Press
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Loved ones mourn victims of 198 crash, 16-year-old driver released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BUFFALO, NY

