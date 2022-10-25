Read full article on original website
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
CBS Austin
No, Texas voting machines aren't switching your votes
Warnings to double-check early-voting ballots began spreading across social media this week as some Texas voters claimed that electronic voting machines had switched their votes from Democratic to Republican. But this isn’t a case of grand conspiracy, malfeasance or rigged machines. Instead, election officials, security experts and voting rights advocates...
Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
Travis County participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Central Texans will have the opportunity to safely get rid of prescription drugs at several sites across Austin. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Travis County constables are joining the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on their National Take Back Initiative to allow the public to safely dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
KSAT 12
College voters held back by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
Eater
Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters
Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
Williamson County Fair kicks off Wednesday; what’s new at the fair this year
The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Wednesday with gates opening at 4 p.m.
KVUE
Some Central Texas counties seeing an increase in poll watchers this election
AUSTIN, Texas — This election there are many important races, from the local to the state level. Many voters in Williamson County, including the Perrys from Round Rock, hit the polls on Wednesday. "It’s my obligation as a citizen to come out and vote," said voter David Perry.
Bernie Sanders making appearances in Austin this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Former Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a couple stops in Austin this weekend. On Saturday, Sanders will be joining Greg Casar, the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35, and State Rep. Erin Zwiener for a "Get Out The Vote" rally and march at Sewell Park at Texas State University.
KWTX
O’Rourke visits Central Texas polling sites to rally supporters during early voting period
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With early voting starting this past Monday and election day a little less than two weeks away, democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke made his way around Central Texas polling sites today to galvanize supporters ahead of November 8th. Some of his stops included the Waco Multi-Purpose...
KVUE
Vote Texas: 2022 attorney general race fundraising totals Oct. update
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the attorney general's race.
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
KSAT 12
No, you don’t need your voter registration card to vote in Texas, but you do need a photo ID
Get more election news, key dates on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. Early voting is underway for the general, special, charter and bond election on Nov. 8. Tens of thousands of the 1.2 million registered voters in Bexar County have already cast their votes, and some are expressing confusion about why they weren’t required to show their voter registration card.
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
KVUE
What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation
KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
BCSO: Burnet neighborhood asked to shelter in place
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
KVUE
Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw says agency 'did not fail' Uvalde, 'plain and simple'
AUSTIN, Texas — At a Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said his agency “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting. He seemed to be clarifying statements he made to news...
KVUE
