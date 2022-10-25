ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

No, Texas voting machines aren't switching your votes

Warnings to double-check early-voting ballots began spreading across social media this week as some Texas voters claimed that electronic voting machines had switched their votes from Democratic to Republican. But this isn’t a case of grand conspiracy, malfeasance or rigged machines. Instead, election officials, security experts and voting rights advocates...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Beto O’Rourke visiting Central Texas polling places

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway. The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to […]
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Travis County participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Central Texans will have the opportunity to safely get rid of prescription drugs at several sites across Austin. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Travis County constables are joining the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on their National Take Back Initiative to allow the public to safely dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

College voters held back by Texas election law, lack of on-campus polling sites

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Jay Guillory was too busy trying to get Texas A&M University-Commerce students registered to vote to even think about whether he would cast his own ballot early or on Election Day. As the school’s assistant director of leadership and service, he spent weeks helping with registration drives at busy campus spots.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters

Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Bernie Sanders making appearances in Austin this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be making a couple stops in Austin this weekend. On Saturday, Sanders will be joining Greg Casar, the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 35, and State Rep. Erin Zwiener for a "Get Out The Vote" rally and march at Sewell Park at Texas State University.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

What Gov. Abbott says about calls for DPS director's resignation

KATY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Katy Thursday afternoon. His speech came hours after some Uvalde families called for Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to resign. Hundreds of people filled the parking lot outside Fuzzy’s Pizza, where Abbott spoke and took...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
