Takoma Park Accepting Applications for $1,000 in Cash Assistance
Takoma Park residents can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000 as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program, city officials announced. The city has partnered with LiveStories (FORWARD) to distribute $2.1 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Events DC victim of cyberattack, employee information compromised
WASHINGTON — The official convention and sports authority for the District, Events DC, was a recent victim of a cyberattack across its network, the organization transparently said in a statement Friday. In addition, the breach may have compromised employee data. The organization said that when they discovered the attack...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days
Virginia residents have three days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia, will give $500 per month to recipients over the next two years. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, officials will accept applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Operators of Maryland liquid removal company sentenced for falsified info on where they disposed waste
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operators of a Montgomery County-based liquid waste removal company were sentenced in a Prince George's County court Thursday for making false statements about the disposal of fats, oils and grease waste. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh, both of North Potomac, pleaded guilty...
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 relief payments to some residents
A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for $1,000 COVID-19 relief payments. Takoma Park says it will make available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
WTOP
Scammers using skimmers to get your debit and credit card info
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say they’re investigating the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars taken through card skimmers that are turning up not just on ATMs or at gas stations, but in convenience and grocery stores. Lt. Joseph Bellino, who oversees the county police department’s...
Renderings show expansion of carbon neutral housing, retail complex in Ward 8
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — New artist renderings of a major carbon-neutral housing development in Anacostia right across the new Frederick Douglas Bridge reveal the project is growing in scope as developers secure financing for the project. Friday, the real estate development company Redbrick LMD announced it had secured a...
PLANetizen
Montgomery County Growth Plan Approved
In an update on a recent story, the Montgomery County Council approved the Thrive 2050 plan, which supports increased density in an effort to make housing in the region more affordable and inclusive. Katherine Shaver covers the story for the Washington Post, writing, “The vote ends a contentious three-year period for the state’s most-populous county as the proposal divided residents, with both sides arguing quality of life was at stake.”
Taken and ticketed: A stolen car racked up fines. DC wants the owner to pay up
WASHINGTON — Every time Catherine Brenner opens her laptop and checks her DC DMV ticket portal, she finds 10 unresolved tickets staring back at her. Some of the tickets are for red light cameras, others for speed cameras, and one for a parking violation. That's not the worst part.
Virginia Attorney General warns about THC edibles at Halloween after middle school incident
CLIFTON, Va. — Dizziness, slurred speech and vomiting. These are the symptoms seven students at Fairfax County’s Liberty Middle School experienced Thursday. In a letter sent to parents, the school's principal said the students ate Delta-8 gummies. These types of edibles contain THC, a compound that gives marijuana its high.
Bus driver arrested for driving drunk, DCPS says bus company failed to protect students
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said Friday he considers bus company Rome Charters, LLC in "breach" of its contract with the district after one of Rome Charters bus drivers was arrested for driving drunk while transporting more than 40 kindergarteners home from a field trip the day before.
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
Dulles Airport Metro, other Silver Line extension stops could take a little longer to open
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Many people have been waiting for decades for a chance to take the Metro to Dulles International Airport and on into Loudoun County, but when will that happen?. The wait could be almost over, but people are going to have to wait a little longer...
Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say
BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
Wbaltv.com
New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households
Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
electrek.co
The largest electric school bus fleet in the US just launched in Maryland
Montgomery County Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the US, has deployed the single largest electric school bus fleet in the country. Last school year, the school district saw the delivery of its first 25 electric buses and installed electric infrastructure at one of its transportation depots.
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
Hoya
Over $1 Million of Student Loan Debt Forgiven for DC Public Servants
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, a special program dedicated to reducing student loan debt for public servants in the District, has led to the forgiveness of over $1 of student loan debt for Washington, D.C. residents. D.C. residents who have worked in the public sector for at least...
Maryland man accused of shooting windows of 77 cars with BB gun in Arlington, Virginia
A Maryland man is facing charges after damaging more than 70 cars across Arlington, according to the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD). ACPD reports 23 cars were damaged and had smashed windows between Oct 20 and Oct 21. Another 54 cars had similar damage between Oct 25 and Oct 27.
