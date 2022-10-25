ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Events DC victim of cyberattack, employee information compromised

WASHINGTON — The official convention and sports authority for the District, Events DC, was a recent victim of a cyberattack across its network, the organization transparently said in a statement Friday. In addition, the breach may have compromised employee data. The organization said that when they discovered the attack...
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years open in just three days

Virginia residents have three days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would provide a guaranteed monthly income over the next two years. The program, meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia, will give $500 per month to recipients over the next two years. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, officials will accept applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program, which will then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Montgomery County Growth Plan Approved

In an update on a recent story, the Montgomery County Council approved the Thrive 2050 plan, which supports increased density in an effort to make housing in the region more affordable and inclusive. Katherine Shaver covers the story for the Washington Post, writing, “The vote ends a contentious three-year period for the state’s most-populous county as the proposal divided residents, with both sides arguing quality of life was at stake.”
Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
Over $1 Million of Student Loan Debt Forgiven for DC Public Servants

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, a special program dedicated to reducing student loan debt for public servants in the District, has led to the forgiveness of over $1 of student loan debt for Washington, D.C. residents. D.C. residents who have worked in the public sector for at least...
