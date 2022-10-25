ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SE Kansas Mining History preserved through donations: Page 618 Walking Dragline

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas Tourism announced this week that Miners Hall Museum will receive $337,500 to help preserve an important piece of SE Kansas Coal Mining History. The grant goes toward relocating and renovating a Page 618 Walking Dragline, which is a unique piece of coal mining machinery that was used to dig for coal in Cherokee County. Courtesy...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Rural Kansas tourism to get a boost from $2 million grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Tourism, in partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation, is providing nearly $2 million to eight tourism projects across the state to support the growing tourism industry. An economic impact report from Oxford Economics, an independent research firm, found that tourism contributes $11 billion to the Kansas economy. It also employs […]
KANSAS STATE
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KSN News

Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Cold Weather Rule will soon take effect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A protection for Kansans behind on their utility payments during the winter months will soon take effect. The Cold Weather Rule is in place when local temperatures drop below 35 degrees. It takes effect on Tuesday, November 1 and remains in effect through March 31. During...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kan. roofer among two banned from doing business

TOPEKA — Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday in a news release. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wisconsin,...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Humane Society temporarily halting cat adoptions

Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. The mother of a child hit by a vehicle in College Hill on the night of Halloween 2021 says she's pleased to see the new safety measures in place this year.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kansas officers among newest police academy grads

HUTCHINSON — Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Oct. 21 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from KLETC since it was created in 1968. “Every class is special, but...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas high school construction class builds two-story cabin to auction off

ERIE, Kans. — It may be years before they can own their own home — but some high school students in southeast Kansas already have experience building one. “As we started the project, students really bought into the fact they got to help design it and I’ll admit that the design being a two-story design was a lot. But the students rose to the challenge in that they never said ‘no, can’t do this,'” said Eric Craft, Teacher.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Coffeyville Fire battle weekend blazes fueled by winds

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Coffeyville Fire Dept release details regarding two structure fires this past weekend that were fueled in part by the high winds. “7th & Pine and Penn St. Both fires were large in scale and suffered significant damage due primarily to the extreme high winds.” — CFD No residents or firefighters were injured. These units served as mutual...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
ABILENE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy