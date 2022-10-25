Read full article on original website
NWSL Championship Showcases League’s Rapid Growth
Saturday’s NWSL championship match between the Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns, which takes place in Washington, D.C., arrives at a time of peak growth and investment in the league. For the first time ever, the title game at Audi Field will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS....
World Cup Fans Warned to ‘Respect’ Qatar Despite LGBT Stance
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar approaches, tension surrounding the event grows. After human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell was allegedly arrested for an LGBT protest in Qatar to highlight the country’s treatment of the LGBT community, U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly shared his thoughts on LBC radio, claiming he’s “spoken to the Qatari authorities” about gay football fans attending the World Cup.
Soccer-James still hopeful of making England's World Cup squad
Oct 29 (Reuters) - England right back Reece James still has hopes of playing in the World Cup in Qatar next month despite being in the early stages of his recovery from a knee injury.
Phillies Could Become Big Draw Again with World Series Win
When the Philadelphia Phillies take the field in the first game of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Friday, they’ll have a lot more than glory at stake. The Phillies’ attendance has fluctuated wildly since their last World Series win in 2008 — and so has their on-field performance.
Inter Milan’s Chairman Says Serie A Club Not For Sale
An iconic Italian soccer club won’t reach the market after speculation of a $1 billion sale. Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang said the Serie A club is not seeking investors after reports claimed that global merchant bank The Raine Group would be searching for a buyer for it with Goldman Sachs.
Drew Timme Is Using NIL To Secure His Future
When Gonzaga was knocked out of the 2022 Division I men’s basketball tournament in March, forward Drew Timme was faced with a choice: enter the NBA draft or return to the Zags. “There’s a lot of people that have to make money to provide for their family,” Timme told...
Sports Drinks Boost Coca-Cola to $11B Quarter
Coca-Cola continues to rack up revenue from its sports drinks segment. The beverage giant generated $11.1 billion in revenue in Q3 2022 — a 10% increase year-over-year and surpassing Wall Street estimates of $10.52 billion. Sports drinks — which include BODYARMOR, Powerade, and Aquarius — grew 6% during the quarter.
NBA Ensures Fans Can Watch Every Victor Wembanyama Game
With a once-in-a-generation talent set to play in the league next year, the NBA is already investing in coverage of the would-be superstar. On Thursday, the NBA announced that all games featuring Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 — starring French superstar Victor Wembanyama — will be streamed for free on the league’s app, starting with the team’s game against JL Bourg Basket on Oct. 29.
Sage Steele’s Lawyer Requests Timeout After Disney Ruling
The lawyer for ESPN’s Sage Steele asked for an extension in the aftermath of a judge’s decision to dismiss Walt Disney Co. from the anchor’s lawsuit. Judge Jim Sicilian ruled on Oct. 12 that Steele is unable to establish personal jurisdiction in Connecticut court to sue California-based Disney. Disney-owned ESPN, which is based in the state, is now the only defendant in the lawsuit.
U.S. Grand Prix in Austin Draws 1.3M Viewers
Formula 1 is having a moment in the U.S. thanks to ESPN’s race coverage and the popular Netflix series, “Drive to Survive.” But that momentum didn’t show up in the TV numbers for this past weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.
