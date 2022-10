Upsets in congressional races occur infrequently, but if they happen in New Jersey this year, here’s some trivial taking points you should know:. Claire Gustafson would be the first South Jersey woman to serve in Congress. If she beats Donald Norcross, she would be the first Republican to represent the 1st district since Jim Florio took out John Hunt in 1974.

