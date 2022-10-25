Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Disney Holiday Tote Is Available Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Holiday decorations are being set up in the parks already and many of us have begun to pull out our festive clothes for the season. If you’re looking for...
disneyfoodblog.com
Reservations Now OPEN for Fantasmic! Dining Packages in Disney World
Everyone, get ready! November 3rd is coming up fast, and you know what that means. The popular Fantasmic! nighttime show is finally returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on that date! The show will bring back Sorcerer Mickey, Maleficent as an impressive dragon, and lots of other Disney characters (including some that will be new to this show!). In addition, Fantasmic! Dining Packages will be returning as well, later on in November. And we have some BIG news for anyone hoping to book one of those packages.
disneyfoodblog.com
Extended Evening Hours Are Here To Stay at Disney World
If you’ve ever dreamed of staying inside a Disney World park after closing time so that you could get on more rides and enjoy the atmosphere without the big crowds, there’s a simple way to make that happen — just stay at a Disney Deluxe hotel!. Guests...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Hotel Stays in 2023!
Vacationing at Disney World is expensive no matter how you look at it, but there are still some great ways to save BIG if you’re planning a trip right now!. You can opt for a Value hotel instead of a Deluxe one, consider having some groceries delivered to your hotel room to save on meals, and use rope drop instead of paying for Genie+. But if you want to save big without sacrificing anything, you should check out all the deals and discounts available right now — there are usually at least a few that can save you quite a bit of money. Now, there’s a NEW discount for Disney Visa Cardmembers!
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Addition Just Made Minnie Vans Way More Fun in Disney World
A fun way to travel within Disney World just got a lot more exciting!. Minnie Vans, the iconic specialty cars run by Lyft, are now going to include an entertainment option that will keep the fun-levels high even when you’re stuck in traffic. Disney World just announced they are...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where To Find the FIRST Holiday Decorations in EPCOT
It’s that weird time of year when we’re still celebrating Halloween, but the holiday season has already started to appear in Disney World. So far, we’ve seen LOADS of new holiday merchandise in Disney World, but we’ve also seen holiday decorations in both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now, EPCOT is getting in on the holiday decor action!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You’ll Want to Look UP in Magic Kingdom Tomorrow
If you’re visiting Disney World this week, you’re in for a special surprise. Sometimes Disney surprises us a lot — they do things we never expected, show us things we never thought we’d see in the parks, or introduce us to a little extra pixie dust that can change our lives! There are times you walk into a park day and discover you get something extra special, or you can follow DFB and we’ll tell you when special events are happening — like the Thunderbirds flying over Magic Kingdom this Thursday!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Disney Holiday Merch and Loungefly Exclusives Dropped Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The decorations are popping up in Disney World, we’re prepping for holiday entertainment and snacks, and now, the next step is to do that Christmas shopping!. Whether you’re...
disneyfoodblog.com
A Best-Selling Disney Funko Advent Calendar and 4 More Gifts You Need for Your Family’s Christmas Countdown
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holiday season is fast approaching, and it’s time to start stocking up on all of those amazing seasonal goodies!. Now is the time to purchase things like...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Disney WON’T Make a Ride Based on Your Favorite Movie
Picture this: You just finished watching Disney’s Emperor’s New Groove for the five-HUNDREDTH time and realized, there is NO ride themed to this movie in Disney World! No “pull the lever, Kronk” moment — NOTHING!. Then you start thinking and realize you also can’t actually...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s Going WRONG With the EPCOT Transformation
Disney World is certainly no stranger to change. Since first opening in 1971 with Magic Kingdom, the parks and resorts have gone through countless additions and updates — and they just keep coming! One of the biggest changes in Disney World’s history is happening NOW with the EPCOT Transformation. This multi-year project is expected to breathe new life into the park, and we’ve already seen some of it come to fruition. But, not everything has gone according to plan — so here’s what’s going WRONG with the EPCOT Transformation.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: A Unique and Immersive Experience Is Returning to Disney Springs!
Disney World — it’s all about the rides, the shows, the merchandise, and the characters right? WRONG! 🛑 While Disney is full of all of the great things we just mentioned, it’s also home to SO. MUCH. MORE. Disney World could become your foodie paradise with...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New in Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Fuzzy PINK Crocs and Loads of Star Wars Merch
What’s your favorite thing to do in Disney’s Hollywood Studios?. If you’re a Star Wars fans, we bet you love living your best Star Wars life in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Or maybe Toy Story is your favorite Disney movie, and you love spending time in Toy Story Land. Perhaps the classic Hollywood vibe of Hollywood Studios is your jam. Whatever you love about Hollywood Studios, we’re going to keep you updated on everything that’s going on there.
disneyfoodblog.com
Haunted Mansion Fans: You Need to See This Airbnb Near Disney World!
Do you love The Haunted Mansion? Have you ever wished that you could stay in a Haunted Mansion-themed room during your Disney World trips? Well, we have GOOD news!. We’ve seen some pretty epic Haunted Mansion things in the last few months including an incredible Haunted Mansion-themed Airbnb in California, a Haunted Mansion-themed Disney wedding, and a Haunted Mansion cake! But if you’re a true Haunted Mansion fan and want to take your dedication to the next level, there’s one spot in Florida you CANNOT miss.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Celebrity-Inspired Drink Is Getting a SPOOKY Makeover in EPCOT!
One of our favorite places to get a drink in Disney World has announced a SPOOKY drink coming to the menu soon!. If you go to EPCOT without visiting La Cava del Tequila…you’ve made a serious mistake. This popular spot is known for unique drinks (like the fan-favorite avocado margarita) and also has some tasty bites (we can never resist the queso here!). There’s one celebrity-inspired margarita on the menu here that’s about to get a Halloween makeover, and you don’t want to miss it.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Ultimate Disney Popcorn Bucket for Winnie the Pooh Fans
Ah, popcorn. 🍿 The salty, savory but also sometimes sweet snack is a staple of Disney parks around the world. In Disney World, it’s all about that classic buttered popcorn typically. But you’ll also want to check out the caramel popcorn in EPCOT’s Germany pavilion, the seasonal flavors that can pop up from time to time at other parks, and the make-your-own popcorn in Magic Kingdom. And if EPCOT ever starts serving up its unique popcorn flavors again, you know we’ll be throwing a popcorn party. But if you’re looking for the ultimate spot for different popcorn flavors (and AWESOME popcorn buckets), there’s one Disney park you must visit!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Best Mickey Waffle You’ll Ever Have in Your Life Is…NOT in Disney World
Do you consider yourself to be a Mickey waffle expert?. Perhaps you’ve tried Mickey waffles at all kinds of restaurants throughout Disney World, made Mickey waffles at home, or even grabbed a Mickey waffle sundae. But what might very well be the very BEST Mickey waffles you’ll EVER have in your ENTIRE life (yes, we needed to use caps for THAT MANY WORDS) are hiding in a spot you may have never visited.
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Matte Black Disney Starbucks Tumbler Was Released Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There are SO many different things that you can collect from the Disney Parks, but some things are more popular than others. From Minnie ears to designer bags, Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
Meet the Opening Team for TRON: Lightcycle Run in Disney World
Now, Disney has released some new information as we get closer to the opening date!. Today the Walt Disney World Ambassadors posted a video on their Instagram account where they surprised some Disney World Cast Members with the news that they will be part of the opening team for TRON: Lightcycle Run. How exciting!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: Holiday Decorations Are Already Up in Hollywood Studios!
We’re in that strange time of year in Disney World where it’s both Halloween and Christmas at the same time. We’re still eating Halloween snacks, but we’re also shopping for holiday merchandise. We’re still seeing everyone’s costumes for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but holiday decorations are now arriving in the parks. Now, holiday decorations are up in Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
Comments / 0