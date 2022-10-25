Read full article on original website
Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know
Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
There Will Be Flight Delays and Cancellations This Holiday Season—How to Salvage Your Travel Plans
As travelers gear up for the busy holiday travel season, there might be some nervousness in the air—that’s because air travel has been far less than ideal this year as airlines work to keep up with the rapid return in travel demand following a massive pandemic slump. Between January and July 2022, 3 percent of all U.S. domestic flights were canceled—the highest rate of canceled flights in the past decade aside from 2020—and one-fifth of all domestic flights were delayed, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With the number of air travelers reaching and potentially surpassing prepandemic volumes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve travel, should we be prepared for the worst?
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members
For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
The plane seat that won’t get a free upgrade – despite what travel experts say
AN AUSTRALIAN travel expert has shut down a myth surrounding the middle seat on a plane. While the middle seat is the worst for comfort, legend has it it's the one that is most likely to get you an upgrade as cabin crew will feel sorry for you. However, Angus...
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
More travelers avoiding checking bags, according to new survey
More air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly. A September survey indicates that 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer. Of the 1,700 Americans in the Tripit survey, one in six said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with...
I’m a pilot’s wife and I use these completely free tricks to stay organised when travelling
A PILOT'S wife has revealed her top tricks for staying organised when travelling - and they won't cost you a thing. Jen Lefforge provides travel tips on her Youtube channel Joyful Living with Jen Lefforge, which has more than 26,000 subscribers. She explained that she has travelled her whole life,...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
Airline backtracks on AirTag ban in checked luggage
German carrier Lufthansa has backtracked on a ban it imposed on activated Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers in checked-in luggage due to apparent safety risks. After rumors circulated last week about Lufthansa's ban on AirTags, the airline confirmed in a tweet it was "banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off".
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
The Best Days Of The Week To Fly Right Now
Experts break down the optimal days for air travel in terms of costs, crowds and likelihood of cancellations.
This is not a drill: Jetstar is slinging free international return flights for just 48 hours
Everyone, pack your bags: Jetstar is offering free return flights for just 48 hours, and we all have a bloody chance of scoring this deal for ourselves. The epic offer includes top international destinations like Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand. If you're looking to stay within Australia's borders, you can also snag super cheap flights to Darwin, Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.
Flight nightmares: Overstuffed baggage bins, rude passengers and not enough space
Today's air travel brings with it some tough situations, including overstuffed baggage bins, cramped seating and rude passengers. Here is reaction to some difficult flying issues.
Singapore Airlines’ best first-class seat is now flying to the US — here’s how to book it for almost nothing
Fly one of the best first-class seats in the world for almost nothing, thanks to Singapore Airlines' top-notch frequent flyer program and any of several credit cards that you may already have in your purse or wallet — or can easily get.
The airport security shakedown: Air travel always costs me extra, one way or another
My wife and I work extremely hard, easily clocking 80-plus hours a week — no idyllic American 40-hour work week for us. We don't ignore each other or our two-year-old daughter, rather we sacrifice typical pleasantries and pastimes — like happy hours and sleep — in our efforts to earn at the level of salaries gifted to white people who have the luxury of only working one job. So when we click our workaholic heads together and say we are going to take a vacation — an international trip, where we eat and drink and sleep in multiple cities — to give ourselves a piece of that American dream of relaxation in exchange for the thousands of hours of labor we deposit a year, the last thing I want to have to worry about is airport security. But here we are.
The best airlines for holiday travel on points
If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
