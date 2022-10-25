ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Related
NBC12

Triple shooting outside of convenience store leaves community shaken

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police are working to solve a triple shooting that happened Thursday night outside the Carolina Express convenience store near Meadowbridge Road. Two of the victims are still being treated for life-threatening injuries, while the third victim is expected to be okay. Bullet holes and glass were...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Two men arrested for fatal shooting outside Henrico convenience store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two men have been arrested for a September shooting outside of a Henrico convenience store that killed a 40-year-old Richmond man. The victim was identified as Jonathan O. Fitzgerald. Lavar Anderson Jr., 28, of Henrico and Joseph Quarles Yates III, of Henrico, were identified as suspects...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery charges. Officer Jean Assad was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 after the grand jury, impaneled by the City of Richmond and...
RICHMOND, VA

