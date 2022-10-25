Read full article on original website
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Video captures triple shooting at Richmond store; clerk heard 20 shots
Surveillance video captured the scary moments when a gunman opened fire outside a convenience store on Richmond's Northside Thursday night.
Man charged with homicide shooting of 31-year-old in Richmond
Following an investigation, Richmond Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a homicide shooting in the Cedarhurst neighborhood of South Richmond.
NBC12
Triple shooting outside of convenience store leaves community shaken
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police are working to solve a triple shooting that happened Thursday night outside the Carolina Express convenience store near Meadowbridge Road. Two of the victims are still being treated for life-threatening injuries, while the third victim is expected to be okay. Bullet holes and glass were...
WTVR-TV
Two men arrested for fatal shooting outside Henrico convenience store
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two men have been arrested for a September shooting outside of a Henrico convenience store that killed a 40-year-old Richmond man. The victim was identified as Jonathan O. Fitzgerald. Lavar Anderson Jr., 28, of Henrico and Joseph Quarles Yates III, of Henrico, were identified as suspects...
Three men injured in second multiple-victim shooting within two months at Richmond convenience store
Two men are fighting for their lives and one man has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Carolina Express convenience store last night.
Crime Insider sources share details about Richmond officer arrested for rape
Richmond Police officer Jean Assad was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery, Richmond Police announced Friday.
Richmond police identify victim of second deadly Q Street shooting in just two weeks
The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of the second deadly Q Street shooting to occur in less than two weeks, both located on the same block.
NBC12
Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery charges. Officer Jean Assad was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 after the grand jury, impaneled by the City of Richmond and...
Police: Richmond man arrested for stabbing woman to death in domestic incident
Richmond Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing of a woman in Richmond’s Southside in April.
Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments on Chamberlayne Ave
Richmond Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide shooting in the Ginter Park neighborhood of Richmond's North Side.
Trial date set for 18-year-old indicted after death of Henrico Police officer
The case of an 18-year-old man charged for the death of Trey Sutton -- a 24-year-old Henrico County Police officer who was killed in a car crash in March -- is set to go to trial next year.
Richmond police investigating triple shooting outside Carolina Express
Richmond Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in a convenience store parking lot that left at least two people in life-threatening condition.
Man who shot two Chesterfield Police officers was previously released from prison early
New details have emerged about the man that shot two Chesterfield Police officers on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and the circumstances that led up to this incident.
Victim identified in Chamberlayne Avenue shooting
The victim has been identified as Ronnell Wayne, 30, of Richmond. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man with gun performs early morning robbery of Panera Bread in Chesterfield
Police said the suspect walked up to an employee outside of the business, located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike, around 4:57 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The man showed the employee he had a gun, and forced the employee back inside the building, police said.
Hopewell Police looking for four suspects in connection to September shooting
The Hopewell Police Department is now looking for four suspects in connection to a shooting that occurred in September involving a juvenile victim.
Richmond police asking for help finding armed robbery suspect
It was determined that a woman tried to walk out of the store without paying for items. When the employees confronted the woman, she took out a knife and threatened the employee before leaving the store, heading south on Richmond Highway.
Ex-Petersburg officer encountered serial snipers weeks before shootings began
Petersburg Police Officer Jerome George received a call for service in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the former Ramada Inn.
Truck driver working on repaving project kills man crossing road
Richmond Police are investigating after the driver of a street sweeper truck working on a city repaving project killed a man walking in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
NBC12
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting two officers Tuesday evening, the Chesterfield Police Department said. On Oct. 25, Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a mental health call along Timsberry Circle in Chester. Police say 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter,...
