Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More than 6 in 10 Chicago employers are requiring employees return to the office on a weekly basis, according to Crain’s survey. It also finds that companies without a return to office mandate have no plans to change the rules. Of those requiring weekly attendance, it’s usually at least for day a week. 22% of employers require employees to come in three days a week, 18% require twice a week and 17% require five days a week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO