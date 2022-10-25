Read full article on original website
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/28/22: Stocks jump, Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer, and La Banque Hotel
Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about why the stock market is having a really good day today, the economy growing in the third quarter, his expectation for the next Fed move, if he believes if we have hit a stock market low, and what he’s telling investors right now.
The Beat Cop’s Guide to airport hot dogs and really big donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews AV Anthony’s. Located at 4720 W. 63rd St. in Chicago, they are known for serving hot dogs, sea food, and shish kabobs. Lt. Haynes also reviews Huck Finn Restaurant, which has multiple locations. They are known for their Alaska donuts, biscuits and gravy, and hot sandwiches.
New vanities and LED mirrors from Builder Supply Outlet
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about their new vanities and mirror they have in stock. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
Graceland Cemetery: Chicago stories, symbols and secrets with Adam Selzer
One of Chicago’s landmark attractions, Graceland Cemetery chronicles the city’s sprawling history through the stories of its people. Local historian and Graceland tour guide Adam Selzer talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Lauren Lapka about his walking tours that cover almost the entirety of the cemetery grounds. While nodding to famous Graceland figures from Marshall Field to Ernie Banks to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Selzer also leads readers past the vaults, obelisks, and other markers that call attention to less recognized Chicagoans.
Wintrust Business Minute: More than 6 in 10 Chicago employers require return to office
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More than 6 in 10 Chicago employers are requiring employees return to the office on a weekly basis, according to Crain’s survey. It also finds that companies without a return to office mandate have no plans to change the rules. Of those requiring weekly attendance, it’s usually at least for day a week. 22% of employers require employees to come in three days a week, 18% require twice a week and 17% require five days a week.
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/27/22: U.S. economy grows, Big Tech earnings, and Catch 35
Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the U.S. GDP increasing, the markets reacting positively to the GDP number, big tech companies reporting earning declines, how that has been impacting the economy, and how the market traditionally performs in October. Segment 2:...
Your Hometown Eats: Naperville
WGN Radio is showcasing the west suburban city of Naperville this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and bakeries in town in the the Your Hometown: Naperville video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in October.
Some Halloween pop-up stores could be a trick, not a treat
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to discuss why you should research Halloween pop-up stores before shopping there and what zombie debt is. He also talked about a warning from the FBI about fake customer support representatives and misleading mobile game ads.
What kind of siding is good for a house?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: CEO and Founder of MegaPros Home Improvement Joe Hogel joins the program to talk about what are good siding options for your house. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.
From the archives: Three conversations with Chicago Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe
Over the years, Richard Crowe was a frequent guest on WGN Radio, especially around Halloween, telling stories of his explorations of ghosts and haunted locations in the Chicago area. Richard died 10 years ago, in 2012, at age 64. But, here are three of his visits to WGN spanning nearly 30 years:
BMO’s Josh Hermann helps a listener with their financial question
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to share his expertise with listener about their HELOC. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.
Tavern on Rush closes in Gold Coast, holding its last dinner service after 25 years
After a quarter of a century it's last call at Tavern on Rush.
Solemn Oath: A quaint brewery harkening back to an industrial era
Jon Hansen recounts his discussion with Solemn Oath Brewery’s Danny Boccassini as he highlights the Naperville brewery located at 1661 Quincy Avenue #179. Over the discussion, they emphasize the variety of craft beer Solemn Oath has to offer, their tap room, and their 77 house lager, representing the 77 neighborhoods throughout Chicago.
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
12 Best Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL
Schaumburg, Illinois, is located about 30 miles from downtown Chicago and about 10 miles from the city’s largest airport, O’Hare Airport. It is an economic leader that has more businesses than any other local suburb. It is such a bustling community with concert arenas, a native cultural center,...
Extremely Local News: Divvy creating jobs for students
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Divvy, Working Bikes Team Up To Train Bike Mechanics From South And West Sides: Students get five weeks...
Can you pay off student loans with HELOC money?
Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Jon Hansen (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to answer all mortgage questions from WGN Radio listeners. David Hochberg hosts Home Sweet Home Chicago, heard Saturdays 10am-1pm on WGN Radio.
