After fall’s fast arrival, Bend Park and Rec’s Pavilion kicks off ice season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The season changed pretty quickly, weather-wise, so the Bend Park and Recreation District both announced and kicked off The Pavilion’s ice season on Tuesday.

The 2022-23 ice season is expected to run through early April, weather permitting. The Pavilion will be open from pre-dawn to late night, seven days a week, including public open skate opportunities and the return of adult and youth hockey leagues.

Weekly schedules are available here . All public skate sessions are drop-in with rental skates available and no reservation needed. Skaters are encouraged to bring their helmet or borrow one at The Pavilion.

“Opening day is finally here after Mother Nature’s extended summer weather, and we look forward to welcoming hockey, curling and skating fans back for another ice season,” said Clare Gordon, The Pavilion manager. “This is our eighth season, and we look forward to seeing returning and new faces at the rink.”

The Pavilion is offering ice season passes for unlimited public skate session use along with options for multi-visit passes and single-visit entrance. Season passes purchased before Nov. 1 receive 10% off and, new this season, BPRD fitness/swim passholders receive $3.00 off open skate sessions

Youth and adult hockey programs , curling and skate lessons begin this week along with hockey clinics and specialized ice times for hockey and curling. Many programs for now through December are nearly full with limited availability for registration now at https://register.bendparksandrec.org .

A second session of ice skating and sports programs, offered from January to March, will open for registration beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 a.m.

