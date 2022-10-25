A Berlin Museum Shuts Off a Light Installation, Joining European Institutions Battling the Energy Crisis

Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
Vermeer’s ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’ Is the Latest Work Targeted by Climate Activists
Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With a Pearl Earring is the latest famed artwork to be targeted by climate protesters. Two demonstrators wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirts, the name of the U.K. group which recently threw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting in London’s National Gallery, staged a protest at the Mauritshuis Museum in the Hague today (Oct. 27) .
Goal of limiting global heating to 1.5C ‘more fragile’ than ever, says Cop27 chair
The goal of limiting global heating to 1.5C is “more fragile” than ever, as world leaders prepare to meet for crucial climate talks, the president-designate of the negotiations has warned. Sameh Shoukry, the foreign minister of Egypt, who will chair the UN Cop27 climate summit next month, said...
Observer
Marc Spiegler Steps Down as Director of Art Basel, as Noah Horowitz is Announced as the Art Fair’s New CEO
Art Basel will have a new leader next month, with Noah Horowitz taking the helm as CEO in November. Horowitz will succeed Marc Spiegler, who has been the international art fair’s global director since 2012, according to a press release. Art Basel, founded in the Swiss city in 1970, is reportedly the world’s largest art fair, and stages international annual events for modern and contemporary art.
Observer
It Seems Art Destruction Is a Trend but Only Time Will Tell if It’s Good
The art world has long valued protecting and preserving its cherished pieces, but in recent years instances of artists, collectors, and protestors destroying art has taken a foothold. The destruction, and the intentions behind it, come in many forms. Artists like Hirst and Banksy have burned and shredded their own art in public display, while others including art collector Martin Mobarak and climate protesters have wrecked others’ creations to serve wildly contrasting messages.
‘I want to work’: why UK parents are taking part in March of the Mummies
More than 12,000 families plan to take to the streets on Saturday in 11 UK cities to call on the government to provide affordable childcare and flexible working and improve parental leave. The campaign’s organisers Pregnant Then Screwed expect 6,000 people to take part in the Halloween-themed March of the Mummies in London.
India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations' efforts to counter global terrorism as new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world, the country's foreign minister said on Saturday
Comments / 0