A year after delivering the most-watched new comedy in the form of Ghosts, CBS is back with another highly successful crop of new TV shows. The freshman dramas on CBS have been major ratings hits so far in the fall TV season, with three of them leading all new TV programs across the broadcast channels. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all been big hits right out of the game, so it should come as no surprise that CBS opted to order more episodes of all three.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO