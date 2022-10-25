Read full article on original website
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Centre Daily
NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See
When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
atozsports.com
Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter
What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers allegedly 'shot down' trade inquiry about Cameron Heyward; Eagles add piece before Steelers game
Thursday’s “First Call” shines a spotlight on the Pittsburgh Steelers before the NFL trade deadline. An NFC team allegedly wanted to acquire Cameron Heyward. Meanwhile, finding a match for Chase Claypool may still be hard. Plus, the Penguins’ next opponent is off to a brutal start.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Steelers star LB T.J. Watt nearing a return from pec injury
Help is on the way for the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers
Eagles-Steelers injury report: Brandon Graham DNP, Lane Johnson in concussion protocol
The Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers, and eight players were listed as limited participants coming out of the bye. Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe returned to full practice status after dealing with a shoulder injury. Pittsburgh had four players miss practice but did...
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker moved closer to returning to practice full-time.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)
It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.
NBC Sports
Court documents show Britt Reid was drinking at Chiefs facility before DUI incident
The NFL generally has tried to keep a lid on the fact that former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid had been drinking at the team facility prior to an automobile crash that left a young girl seriously and permanently injured in February 2020. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that court documents show Reid had been drinking at work.
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Browns sign long snapper Hughlett to 4-year extension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Charley Hughlett has redefined the long in long snapper. The Cleveland Browns locked up the dependable Hughlett on Friday, signing him to a four-year contract extension that could allow him to spend the rest of his career with the team. Now in his eighth season...
Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status
After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
Agnew questionable for Jags against Broncos in London
WATFORD, England (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful return specialist Jamal Agnew can play Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. Agnew, who missed last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants because of a knee injury, was limited in practice Friday and his game status is questionable. “We are going to try to push him one more day, tomorrow, see where he’s at,” coach Doug Pederson said after practice. The Jags used wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns last week, and Pederson said he’ll deploy them again if Agnew can’t play.
Jamal Agnew questionable vs. Broncos, Russell Wilson to start
The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew questionable for a Week 8 game in London against the Denver Broncos. Agnew, 27, suffered a knee injury in Week 6 and missed the following game. He returned to practice on a limited basis earlier this week. Defensive lineman...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce is already final
Justice often moves slowly when the parties involved in a given case are at odds. When the two sides agree, things can progress very quickly. With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reaching an agreement as to the terms of their divorce, the divorce is already final. Via TMZ.com, a judge signed the order making it official earlier today.
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles not ruling out changes to Bucs’ coaching staff: “Everything is on the table”
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did not rule out the possibility of making changes to his coaching staff after Tampa Bay lost to Baltimore on Thursday night to fall to 3-5 on the season. Asked if he would make changes to his coaching staff, Bowles didn’t say no. “We’re...
NBC Sports
NFL GM has a hot take about Mac Jones' future with Patriots
Bill Belichick opened up quite the can of worms Monday night with his handling of the New England Patriots' quarterbacks. Mac Jones got the start against Chicago Bears after missing three games with a high ankle sprain. But Belichick pulled Jones after just three offensive series in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe, who immediately led back-to-back touchdown drives.
NBC Sports
Greg Penner: Broncos not where we need to be
Broncos owner Greg Penner is in London for the team’s game against the Jaguars on Sunday and he spoke to reporters on Friday about the state of the team he purchased along with Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner this summer. As anyone who has been paying attention to...
Yardbarker
Steelers' T.J. Watt on Week 8 return: It's 'trending in that direction'
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be getting very good news about star defender T.J. Watt and his potential return from injury. Watt suffered a pectoral injury in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and has not played since. He returned to practice this week and told reporters Friday that he is trending toward playing against the Philadelphia Eagles this week.
