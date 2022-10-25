ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

There's nothing scary about this year's Halloween forecast

ST. LOUIS — We can certainly have some wild weather this time of the year as the seasons shift from the warmth of the early fall to the colder, late fall. Based on past Halloween nights, chances for rain aren't incredibly favorable. That should line up nicely with what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Live in the Lou: Scary-Good Halloweekend Events

ST. LOUIS — Missing out on all the to-do’s with your boos will likely haunt you, so the Show Me St. Louis live entertainment expert, Dana DiPiazza, is breaking down some scary-good events this Halloweekend. Starting off with some family fun, Eckert’s Fun Farm in Millstadt, IL is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

World Bird Sanctuary hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' on Saturday, October 29

This spooky season, World Bird Sanctuary is hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' featuring their spookiest feathered friends. Enjoy a sip of hot cider and a variety of games and activities, all included with the price of admission: $8 per car in advance. Entry day-of will be $8 per individual or $12 per car for multiple people.
VALLEY PARK, MO
KSDK

No tricks, just treats! At Lindenwood University's 'Dark Carnival'

ST. LOUIS — In its 11th year, Lindenwood University’s annual Halloween celebration, Dark Carnival, is sure to delight attendees of all ages. Magic shows come to life, a trunk-or-treat provides lots of sweets, carnival rides delight the spirits, and haunted hayrides will tour the historic campus of Lindenwood.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KSDK

Tailgate Friday: Scott Credit Union is Helping Schools Fund Projects

ST. LOUIS — The Scott Credit Union Community Foundation (SCUCF) is accepting applications for the With You program, which grants money to schools in support of initiatives and projects. The With You grant program gives schools the opportunity to apply for funding to complete projects that the schools may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy