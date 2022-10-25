Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
KSDK
'Drink Masters' premieres on Netflix starring St. Louis mixologist Meredith Barry
Drink Masters, a new unscripted series which premiered on Netflix TODAY - October 28. Drink Masters showcases twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.
KSDK
There's nothing scary about this year's Halloween forecast
ST. LOUIS — We can certainly have some wild weather this time of the year as the seasons shift from the warmth of the early fall to the colder, late fall. Based on past Halloween nights, chances for rain aren't incredibly favorable. That should line up nicely with what...
KSDK
Friends of Kids with Cancer's 2022 Fashion Show & Boutique taking place on November 3
Friends of Kids with Cancer is a local nonprofit providing resources to children and families in St. Louis battling cancer or blood-related diseases for over 30 years. The 2022 Fashion Show & Boutique is a special fundraiser that treats children with cancer and blood-related diseases to the red-carpet lifestyle for a day at The Ritz-Carlton.
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069. Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific. "One of the neat things about...
KSDK
Live in the Lou: Scary-Good Halloweekend Events
ST. LOUIS — Missing out on all the to-do’s with your boos will likely haunt you, so the Show Me St. Louis live entertainment expert, Dana DiPiazza, is breaking down some scary-good events this Halloweekend. Starting off with some family fun, Eckert’s Fun Farm in Millstadt, IL is...
KSDK
'Time for Dinner' is a great solution to age old question, 'What's for dinner?'
ST. LOUIS — When it comes to spooky, you can add 'cooking' to the equation. Sometimes, throwing together a healthy, nutritious option can come with quite a headache. Now, one local business is taking the stress out of dinner for you!. Time for Dinner is a premier meal prep...
KSDK
Loyal to Local: Hefner Furniture & Appliance doubles as a roadside attraction
ST. LOUIS — In today's 'Loyal to Local' segment, Malik takes us to a larger than life furniture store. We're talking five and a half acres of furniture and appliances, and that's not all!. Hefner Furniture & Appliance, has two separate locations in Poplar Bluff and Farmington. The family...
KSDK
World Bird Sanctuary hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' on Saturday, October 29
This spooky season, World Bird Sanctuary is hosting 'Owl-O-Ween' featuring their spookiest feathered friends. Enjoy a sip of hot cider and a variety of games and activities, all included with the price of admission: $8 per car in advance. Entry day-of will be $8 per individual or $12 per car for multiple people.
KSDK
'Flock' across the river for Alton Illinois' 105th Annual Halloween Parade
Alton's Halloween Parade includes a market at Flock & Food Truck Park. Stop by for food, drinks and shopping on Halloween night!
KSDK
No tricks, just treats! At Lindenwood University's 'Dark Carnival'
ST. LOUIS — In its 11th year, Lindenwood University’s annual Halloween celebration, Dark Carnival, is sure to delight attendees of all ages. Magic shows come to life, a trunk-or-treat provides lots of sweets, carnival rides delight the spirits, and haunted hayrides will tour the historic campus of Lindenwood.
KSDK
Tailgate Friday: Scott Credit Union is Helping Schools Fund Projects
ST. LOUIS — The Scott Credit Union Community Foundation (SCUCF) is accepting applications for the With You program, which grants money to schools in support of initiatives and projects. The With You grant program gives schools the opportunity to apply for funding to complete projects that the schools may...
KSDK
Do you know them? Video shows St. Louis sports bar break-in
According to DB's Sports Bar owner Justin Gibson, security cameras caught the break-in just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. Police are investigating the incident.
KSDK
The Record with Mark Maxwell (Oct. 26, 2022)
Mark Maxwell talks politics with Mo. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Rep. Trish Gunby and St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green.
KSDK
Wellness Wednesday: Sisters share their experience with Signature Orthopedics & Dr. Christopher Palmer
ST. LOUIS — This Wellness Wednesday, we're focusing on two sisters, Lianne Hetzel and Dawn Bex, both who chose Dr. Christopher Palmer to do their knee surgery after suffering from torn meniscuses. Lianne Hetzel currently works for Signature Orthopedics alongside Dr. Palmer. "I work for Signature Orthopedics and have...
KSDK
St. Louis area businesses working to support survivors and victim's families following school shooting
No matter who you are or where you were when the news dropped, you likely felt a human connection. Now the business community is saying it's time to help our own.
KSDK
Donations surpass victims' family fundraising goal after Central VPA school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Monetary donations and other resources have been raised for victims impacted by the tragic shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. On Wednesday, VonDina Washington dealt with a pain no parent should ever experience, witnessing her child suffering from gunshot...
KSDK
SLU soccer names press box after 'Mr. St. Louis Soccer', Bill McDermott
ST. LOUIS — SLU soccer honored one of their most dedicated graduates on Thursday with a one-of-a-kind honor. SLU honored Billiken soccer hall of famer and long-time Hermann Stadium PA announcer Bill McDermott by naming the press box at the stadium in his honor. McDermott has given SLU over...
KSDK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on the CVPA shooting, Missouri gun laws
Governor Mike Parson was asked about Missouri's gun laws. He was in St. Louis to meet with the people who responded to the shooting.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (Oct. 28, 2022)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
KSDK
Letter shows Hazelwood School District knew of radioactive testing request at Jana Elementary property since 2016
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) President for Jana Elementary School, Ashley Bernaugh, and the entire school association are demanding transparency from the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Hazelwood School District (HSD). This is after she has spent years asking for...
