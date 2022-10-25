ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

High Desert has a frightfully full calendar of Halloween, fall-themed events

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

Heading into the last weekend of October, the calendar is full of Halloween and fall-themed events in the High Desert, including carnivals, festivals, trunk-or-treats, parties, a car show, a parade and more.

Some of the major events include the Calico Ghost Haunt and Pumpkin Mayhem Madness near Barstow, as well as The Great Fall Festival and Carnival at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville.

Don't miss: More area Halloween carnivals, fall festivals, harvest parties

Calico Ghost Haunt

The Calico Ghost Haunt and Pumpkin Mayhem Madness will include a scary good time with trick-or-treating, costume contests, pumpkin carving, a kids’ carnival tent, live entertainment stage shows, haunted attractions and more.

The second weekend of the family and pet-friendly event is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Check with the venue for “scare hours.”

Admission prices are $15 for adults, $10 for youth (ages 4-11), and 3 years and younger are free.

Calico Ghost Town is at 36600 Ghost Town Road in Yermo. For event schedules and/or more event information, visit parks.sbcounty.gov/calico-ghost-haunt .

The Great Fall Festival and Carnival

The San Bernardino County Fairgrounds will host The Great Fall Festival and Carnival from Oct. 27 to 30 at the fairgrounds at 14800 Seventh Street in Victorville.

The fall-themed festival will include carnival rides, games, attractions, a car show, a petting zoo, live music, entertainment, food, drinks and an artisan craft vendor market.

Festival times are 5 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28, as well as from 2 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 29 and from 2 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30.

For information on ticket specials and discounts and to purchase festival admission and carnival tickets, visit thegreatfallfestival.com.

Harvey House Haunted House & Movie Night

The City of Barstow will host a Haunted House and the showing of the movie Hotel Transylvania from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Harvey House at 685 N. First Street.

Halloween Cruise Night

The Over the Hill Gang and High Desert Fords & Mustangs club will host a Halloween Cruise Night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Toms #16 at 16727 Bear Valley Road in Hesperia. There'll be plenty of decorated classic vehicles, live music by the Modd Rodds and candy.

High Desert Haunted House

The High Desert Haunted House is open from Thursday through Oct. 31. at 9976 Joshua Road in Apple Valley. The award-winning half-acre walkthrough includes CarnEVIL, Witch's Woods, Victoria Manor and the Asylum. For ticket prices, times, special nights and general information, visit HighDesertHauntedHouse.com .

ICYMI: Quick Quack Car Wash in Hesperia becomes Quackenstein’s Car Wash for Halloween

Hallow-Boo Drive Thru

The City of Victorville will host a Hallow-Boo Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at City Hall at 14343 Civic Drive. Visitors will queue into place on Civic Drive near Park Avenue, where they will be directed toward the city hall parking lot. Costumes and car decorations are encouraged at the event, where participants must remain in vehicles. For more information, call 760-245-5551.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Historic Apple Valley Inn will host a Halloween Spooktacular from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, which includes tenants sponsoring activities like giveaways, raffles, a pet costume and plenty of candy.

The Apple Valley Lions Club will host a Trunk-or-Treat at the property from 5 to 7 p.m. Besides candy, treats and raffles, the club will give away Disneyland tickets. The Apple Valley Inn is at 20601 Highway 18.

Fall Festival - Lucerne Valley

The Lucerne Valley Woman of The Moose will host a Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to dusk on Friday at the Moose Lodge at 31878 Laramie Road. The event will include games, food, prizes, a costume parade and more.

Hot Rod Halloween & Bow Wow event

Hesperia Recreation and Park District’s Hot Rod Halloween is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Civic Plaza Park, 15833 Smoke Tree St.

The free event will include a car show, carnival games, food vendors, craft vendors, live music and plenty of candy. Extra candy will be supplied by High Desert Second Chance.

Bring your spookiest hot rod for a chance to win the Halloween decorating contest. Registration and car check-in are from noon to 1:30 p.m.; registration is $30 per car. Pre-registration forms are available at HesperiaParks.com.

All proceeds from the car show will go toward the Hesperia Area Recreation District Foundation’s Rick Novack High School Scholarship.

For general information, including for-profit and nonprofit vendor applications, visit HesperiaParks.com .

With the Hot Rod Halloween event, Love on a Leash will host a Bow Wow Halloween, including doggies contests, adoptions, vendors and more. For entry fees and general information, visit facebook.com/loveonaleashHD .

Oktoberfest

Old Town Victorville will transform into an Oktoberfest from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at B and Seventh streets. The fest will include a trunk-or-treat, kids zones, food, beer, live music, a smoke-off competition and craft vendors. The event is sponsored by Revive Our Old Town and Collision and Repair Specialist C.A.R.S.

Lone Wolf Colony Fall Festival

The Lone Wolf Colony will host its annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 23200 Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

The event will include food, drinks, live music, a haunted house, games, raffles and vendors. All proceeds will go toward a local high school scholarship program.

Barstow’s Mardi Gras Parade

The Kiwanis Club of Barstow Crossroads presents the 88th Annual Mardi Gras Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The superhero-themed parade will travel between Barstow Road and Coolwater Lane along Main Street. There is no charge for parade float entries. For float applications and more information, call 760-617-5765 or email kiwanisclubofbarstow@gmail.com .

Halloween Spook-tacular

The Town of Apple Valley and Police Activities League will host a Halloween Spook-tacular from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Civic Center Park at 14955 Dale Evans Parkway.

The event will include candy, spooky tunes, a trunk-or-treat, carnival-style games and other spooky surprises. There will also be free candy and food vendors.

Anyone interested in participating in the trunk-or-treat should contact the Apple Recreation Department at 760-240-7880.

Up for a spooky road trip? Put Kingman's haunts on your list for Halloween 2022

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat - Sunland Ford

The Southern California Garrison Star War group will host a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at Sunland Ford from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the dealership, 15330 Palmdale Road in Victorville.

Halloween Arts and Craft Show

The Santa Fe Trading Company's Halloween Arts and Craft Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 15464 Seventh Street in Victorville. There will be live music, food and one-of-a-kind items for sale by local artisans. For more information, visit facebook.com/sftcvv .

Socktoberfest Trunk-or-Treat

Faith Lutheran Church Hesperia will host a Socktoberfest Trunk-or-Treat from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 9600 Seventh Avenue. The event will include games, prizes, food, a photo booth and face painting. Get a free hot dog for every package of socks donated to the church's homeless outreach.

Hinkley Bible Church Harvest Festival

The Hinkley Bible Church Harvest Festival is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 37313 Hinkley Road. There will be food, fun and games.

Harvest Fest

The Gate Church of the High Desert’s Harvest Fest is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 11783 Amethyst Road in Victorville. The event includes food, games and candy.

First Baptist Trunk-or-Treat

First Baptist Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at FBC, 1320 Barstow Road.

Harvest Festival - First Baptist Church

FBCH will host a Harvest Festival and Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 9280 Maple Avenue in Hesperia. Visitors are encouraged to wear fun costumes. There will be food, inflatables, games and more.

Fall Festival & Trunk-or-Treat

New Life Fellowship will host a Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. at 134 West Main Street in Barstow.

Hallelujah Night

The Church for Whosoever will host Hallelujah Night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 18628 Seneca Road in Apple Valley. The Trunk-or-Treat event will also include food and activities.

Tailgate Trick or Treat

The Lucerne Valley Roadrunners will host a Tailgate Trick-or-Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Lucerne Valley Library/Senior Center parking lot at 10431 Allen Way. The event includes a haunted house hosted by the Lucerne Valley Museum, hayrides sponsored by H & H Dirt Works, games, food and candy. There will also be costume and best tailgate contests.

Stu Miller’s Pumpkin Patch - Hesperia

Stu Miller’s Seasonal Adventures Pumpkin Patch is back on the corner of Mariposa Road and Avenal Street near Interstate 15 in Hesperia.

The pumpkin patch includes hundreds of pumpkins for sale, a petting zoo, carnival rides, food vendors, bounce houses, game booths, and more.

The pumpkin patch is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. They close for the season at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Admission is free. Tickets will be on sale at the pumpkin patch for rides, attractions, and games. Pets are not allowed at the pumpkin patch.

For more information, visit SeasonalAdventures.com or Facebook.com/SeasonalAdventuresHesperia.

More: Just in time for Halloween, Apache Death Cave is full of history, creepy atmosphere

More events may be added as information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: High Desert has a frightfully full calendar of Halloween, fall-themed events

