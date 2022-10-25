Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Silent Hill f: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Silent Hill fans were given more than they bargained for in October 2022. Konami hosted a Silent Hill showcase where they revealed not just one but four games in the works (along with another feature film). Outside of the Silent Hill 2 remake, the three other games are all brand-new entries in the acclaimed horror franchise. Out of all of those announcements, the one that many consider the most exciting is the mysteriously titled Silent Hill f.
Digital Trends
Gotham Knights is unplayable on Steam following latest update
Gotham Knights players are reporting that the game is no longer playable on Steam following the latest software update. Fans took to social media outlets to complain about the problem that began last night, when they downloaded an update with a patch that would improve keyboard issues, co-op gameplay problems, and overall game stability — all complaints that cropped up since Gotham Knights launched last week. According to PC Gamer, the patch temporarily removed controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo on Wednesday, but when it was patched back in 15 hours later, the update rendered the game unplayable.
Digital Trends
Gotham Knights’ great story suffers from this video game writing trend
Gotham Knights has a “we” problem. WB Games Montreal’s latest follows four of Batman’s former sidekicks as they defend Gotham City and try to solve a case the caped crusader never could after Batman is killed. It’s a bold narrative hook, and by far the best part of this newly released superhero game. Unfortunately, Gotham Knights‘ writing has one flaw that’s become more prevalent in games as of late. Some game scripts, especially in multiplayer games or titles with more than one playable character, can feel impersonal, or even clinical, because they can’t attribute any actions to a single character.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s physical disc doesn’t actually include the game
Call of Duty fans who bought a physical edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are learning that the disc that comes with it doesn’t actually include the game. Instead, it’s a 72MB disc that enables a download of the full game. According to a report from...
Digital Trends
Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II cross-platform?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of 2022’s biggest games, and it’ll likely reach millions and millions of players. Since multiplayer is such a major component of Modern Warfare II, you might be wondering if the game features cross-platform play, which platforms the game supports, and how cross-progression works.
Digital Trends
How to pre-order Dead Island 2: retailers, editions, and bonuses
Some of us out there have been waiting on Dead Island 2 since 2014, when it was first revealed with a cinematic trailer. Little did we know at the time that the game would not only be delayed but that the original developers would leave the project. And then, the second team picking up where they left off would also be removed, and the game would finally land with its final team at Dambuster Studios. There are few games that can survive this long of a development cycle, and even fewer that can somehow still make it to market after passing hands so many times, and yet Dead Island 2 refuses to die.
Digital Trends
TikTok is launching a dedicated gaming channel
TikTok is moving further into the games industry by launching its own dedicated gaming channel. According to a report from Financial Times, the channel will allow TikTok users to access games by pressing a tab on the ByteDance-owned social media platform’s homepage. Four people familiar with the matter said that the channel will feature a variety of mobile games — some of which the company already developed — with ads and additional content that users can purchase.
Digital Trends
The best Sonic fan games
Sonic was once the biggest rival Mario ever faced. The blue blur certainly gave the plumber a run for his money in the 8- and 16-bit days of gaming and was arguably winning in terms of mass popularity for a brief moment in time. Sonic was the cool, hip, more “adult” type of character with a very ’90s attitude that resonated with a large portion of the western gaming audience. He was even the very first video game character to ever get his own balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Needless to say, Sonic was looking to run away with the title of the face of gaming. That was until the 16-bit days ended, and the shift to 3D began.
Digital Trends
Fortnite’s latest season took away my favorite weapon (and my self-confidence)
This season of Fortnite began like any other. Like always, I was excited to see what was being thrown into the mix to change the always-evolving game up. Epic Games excels when it comes to sprinkling the smallest tweaks to its battle royale formula that result in big meta changes. These tiny changes, like shifting map formations or simply throwing in one new item, always refresh the game and add a new way to play. That’s what makes Fortnite the never-ending experience it is today.
Digital Trends
Why Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs are melting right in people’s PCs
The long-awaited Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is, undoubtedly, the best graphics card on the current market. Fit to handle just about anything you throw at it, the card will fly through heavy gaming and content creation. Unless it sets on fire, that is. Contents. There have now been several reports...
Digital Trends
How to find and use echo shards in Minecraft
Of all the new things that can be added to Minecraft, some of the most exciting are new enemy mobs and biomes. Enemies give players not only a new threat to contend with, as they typically have their own unique abilities, but also new drops. Biomes, meanwhile, are packed with new content, from blocks to mobs themselves. The Wild Update released with a few new biomes and mobs, plus a new mysterious item called echo shards.
Digital Trends
Two years later, the PS5 could never live up to its performance promises
The seams of the PS5 and Xbox Series X are starting to crack. Over the past week, two games launched that challenged the status quo for performance on current-gen consoles: A Plague Tale Requiem and Gotham Knights. Unlike nearly all console releases since 2020, both games shipped locked at 30 frames per second (fps) without a performance mode.
Digital Trends
The Callisto Protocol won’t launch in Japan due to its rating
Striking Distance Studios announced that The Callisto Protocol won’t be released in Japan as they don’t want to compromise on the game’s age rating. “The Callisto Protocol has decided to stop the release of the Japanese version. As of now, the CERO rating cannot be passed,” the game’s Japanese Twitter account explained. “We have decided that we would no longer be able to provide you with the experience you need. We hope everyone in Japan will understand. If you have already pre-ordered, we will refund you.”
Comments / 0