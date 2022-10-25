ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

CHARACTER COUNTS! Determined Tulare Western student aims to help those in need

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjcQ3_0im5y47g00

Diego Mora is known to be a resilient son, brother, student and friend.

He goes out of his way to help others, much like the nurses did when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor at just a year old.

“He has not let the medical treatments limit his achievement in the classroom or limit his ambitions and aspirations,” Tulare Western High School Counselor Michelle Gill said. “Diego is a respectful student who is always willing to help those around him. I see the joy on his face when he helps others.”

Administrators, teachers and counselors at Tulare Western High School describe Diego as a responsible, respectful and resilient student. Gill said he “help[s] students who may be struggling in the classroom, especially those who are English Language Learners.”

His willingness to help others extends outside of school hours. Diego’s mother told his teachers during a parent meeting how he always assists around the house and looks after his younger siblings.

“It was no surprise to his teachers or myself that his incredible work ethic and responsibility is not limited to the classroom,” Gill said. “Diego continues to impress his teachers and school staff with his work ethic and determination to always do his best.”

At home, Diego loved to help his mother cook and prepare meals, something that has somewhat translated into his school day.

One of the jobs Diego has taken on while working with the Future Business Leaders of America this year includes serving student lunches each week from Monday through Thursday. This month, Diego was voted member of the month by the student association and was awarded a pin as a result.

The junior has big plans after he graduates high school in 2024. For now, Diego plans on studying medicine at Stanford University.

“Ever since I went to hospitals, to therapies, treatments and MRIs... I’ve seen all the efforts the nurses made for patients,” Diego said. “For me, it was my personal decision. I told myself, ‘That’s what I want to be when I grow up. I want to help out my community... help out everyone.'”

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

John’s Incredible Pizza supports local schools and teachers

John’s Incredible Pizza has been dishing out all the pizza families can eat and all the fun they can handle for 25 years. They’ve also been the go-to spot for school events in the Central Valley. Assistant Store Director Otis Easter shared some of the ways they can...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: Tulare teacher making learning fun for students

TULARE, Calif. ( ) – A sixth-grade teacher in Tulare is making learning fun for his students. Palo Verde Elementary school teacher Mr. Anthony Nguyen was selected as “Educator of the Week.”. A round of applause for Palo Verde’s sixth-grade math and science teacher Mr. Nguyen who has...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

NO active shooter at Sanger school

Sanger, Calif. — Sanger Police Officers responded to Washington Academics Middle School after reports of an active shooter. There was an alarm malfunction, causing multiple students to call 911. There was no active shooter or threat to WAMS. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area to assist including...
SANGER, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The fruits of many seasons — The Chinese school's legacy | Hanford Gourmet

I continue my best efforts to sort and sift through Mom’s handwritten notes on Hanford’s Chinatown history. All too few tidbits that are somewhat organized, written on lined paper notebooks. More are in her scrawled handwriting on scraps of paper and the back of envelopes. It seems whenever Mom spoke to what I have deemed “a Chinatown elder,” she had a litany of questions. As I perused her writing, I noticed Mom always inquired about the Hanford Chinese school and the interviewee’s memories and experiences.
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility

VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
YourCentralValley.com

Kaweah Health pediatrician explains RSV cases spike

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hospitals nationwide, including some here in the Valley, are seeing a dramatic increase in RSV cases among children. Respiration Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a respiratory illness with mild cold-like symptoms. Children are at risk of severe infections because their immune systems are still developing. Dr. Saba Khalid, a pediatrician at Kaweah […]
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

A Nightmare on Douty Street: Popular haunt returns

The Douty Street Nightmare is a labor of love in the truest sense for the organizers, actors and builders behind the haunt. The popular annual haunted house attraction returns from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28-31 for its seventh year. “It’s for the community. People drive by [the house] and honk and...
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

2K+
Followers
734
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy