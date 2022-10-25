CHARACTER COUNTS! This Harmony Magnet student organized a blood drive for Central Californians

Harmony Magnet Acadamy senior Ben Watson is getting ready for his next major step in life – and the possibilities are endless.

As someone who is heavily involved in community events, from church fundraisers to Eagle Scout blood drive projects, Ben always has something he is working on.

“What stands out about Ben is that he is quick to offer assistance to others – he is the first to sign up, the first to help, and the first to be there,” English teacher Marla Fields said. “His focus has always been to work through challenges with positivity and optimism.”

He was selected by American Legion Post 15 as Harmony’s 2022 Boys State Delegate for his demonstrated leadership, character, academic scholarship, and service to his school, church and community.

He also recently finished up his Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Project where he helped organize a blood drive to benefit the Central California Blood Center.

“I think it went really well... we got way more support than I thought we were going to get,” Ben said. “I think we got about eight blankets made. I had a lot of support from my friends so I am super grateful for them.”

Ben also currently works as the school’s Yearbook editor, a position he didn’t apply for but was instead approached about. Of course, when asked, Ben stepped up to the plate to get the job done.

“His dedication last year to completing a book that he, his classmates, and the school would enjoy and be proud of was superior,” Fields said. “His work ethic was one of the reasons I chose him as editor-in-chief this year.”

Although nothing is set in stone for Ben, he’s always finding new ways to support his community and those in need.

