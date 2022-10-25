ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

RSV climbing at UMass Memorial Health; concern about the respiratory illness

By Henry Schwan, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

WORCESTER – Pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise at UMass Memorial Health, as hospitals nationwide reportedly grapple with the illness.

Meanwhile, UMass Chan Medical School is participating in a clinical trial of a new flu vaccine developed by Pfizer that could boost effectiveness, compared to the standard influenza vaccine.

Higher RSV numbers

Last week, UMass Memorial had 134 cases (79 outpatient, 55 inpatient) of RSV in its pediatric unit, said Dr. Jennifer Wang, professor of medicine, division of infectious diseases and immunology at UMass Chan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWNiM_0im5xxBF00

That compares to weekly numbers in the single digits in early August, 13 in mid-September and 78 in early October.

Numbers could be higher in the community, Wang said, because some patients suffering with respiratory symptoms are not going to their doctor to get tested. In some cases, doctors may not recommend testing.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, coldlike symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But RSV can be serious for infants and older adults.

There is no cure or vaccine for the virus, only supportive care.

More RSV numbers

As of Tuesday afternoon, UMass Memorial Health had a total of 16 RSV patients combined in its pediatric hospital and pediatric intensive care unit, said a hospital spokeswoman.

The hospital has 30 pediatric inpatient beds and 10 in its pediatric ICU.

In addition, the hospital's emergency department tested six or seven patients for RSV Tuesday.

Massachusetts had a 12.7% RSV positivity rate the week of Oct. 15, according to the CDC. That compares to 8.6% in early October and 4% in early September.

Some hospitals nationwide report pediatric beds are at full capacity due to RSV, influenza and enterovirus. The latter is tied to the common cold.

As a result, some children with less severe illnesses are sent to emergency rooms, where they experience long wait times.

Double whammy

Besides RSV, UMass Memorial has 60-80 COVID-19 inpatients across its entire system, said Wang.

It’s a number she called “significant.”

“(COVID-19 numbers at UMass) have not changed since August," she said. "It’s constantly present. It’s a significant number.”

More: Medical expert: Worcester faces potential 'tridemic' health threat this fall

Tridemic?

If flu numbers spike, then UMass could face a “tridemic,” a concern recently raised by Dr. Richard Ellison, an infectious disease specialist at UMass Memorial Health.

“It’s completely possible,” said Wang of a tridemic, a confluence of high numbers of RSV, flu and COVID-19.

Flu numbers are virtually nonexistent at UMass Memorial. For the week of Oct. 16-22, Wang said there were no flu cases in the entire hospital system.

The state Department of Public Health reported a 1.73% test positivity rate in its latest weekly report Oct. 21 that covered Oct. 9-15. That means out of 100 people tested for flu, 1.73% tested positive.

That percentage is higher than the previous three seasons in the same week, and above the DPH’s reported test positivity rate of 1.56% Oct. 14.

Influenza severity is low in Massachusetts, said the DPH

It's early

However, Wang stressed it’s very early in the season, and in this part of the country, flu numbers tend to spike in December and can continue into April.

Some medical experts predict a robust flu season because flu numbers fell significantly during the pandemic because of public health measures that kept people isolated.

As a result, flu immunity is down, which could make the public more susceptible to the virus.

In addition, the cold winter months will push people indoors, sharing space with others, contributing to higher flu risk.

Plus, flu spikes in the Southern Hemisphere and in Washington, D.C. and New York could predict an active flu season in the Northeast.

UMass Memorial encourages vaccination against the flu to protect oneself and the public, staying home if sick to prevent viral spread, and wearing a face mask when appropriate.

“These are common-sense measures to try to keep our community at the greatest health level,” said Wang.

Clinical trial

The Phase III clinical trial started several weeks ago and will run through mid-December. Wang said approximately 150 adults are enrolled.

Half of the participants will take a flu vaccine based on modified RNA and the other half will get the standard influenza vaccine.

It’s an observer-blinded study, so participants and their medical providers don’t know which vaccine is administered. Those running the study have that information.

The goal is to determine the safety and effectiveness of the modified RNA vaccine, modeled after the same RNA platform that became widely used in the original COVID-19 vaccine studies in 2020.

A standard flu vaccine is 40% to 60% effective, sometimes lower, said Wang.

"There is a lot of room for improvement," she said.

Those enrolled in the study are at least 55 , and Wang said the study will expand to adults 18 to 64 in a few weeks.

UMass Chan is one of many clinical trial sites nationwide, and Wang said the goal is to enroll tens of thousands of participants.

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com . Follow him on Twitter @henrytelegram

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: RSV climbing at UMass Memorial Health; concern about the respiratory illness

Comments / 1

richard smith
3d ago

Thanks to the vaccine!!!!... How grateful we are for it!!!....Just the beginning!!!!.....Don't forget to get your booster!!!......

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

As RSV cases climb, local hospitals reaching capacity

BOSTON (WHDH) - As cases of RSV climb nationwide and especially in New England, pediatric emergency rooms are filling up. Some hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island are hitting capacity, but in Massachusetts, health officials said they’re keeping lines of communication open with other health care facilities to handle an increase of cases.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Local doctor discusses risks of RSV transmission as cases rise

WORCESTER, Mass. - Local health experts are warning about the possibility of a 'tridemic,' with cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV all rising at the same time. Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes a cold in adults, but can cause a deep lung infection in younger children. The younger a patient is, the worse the virus can be. It's the leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1.
spectrumnews1.com

Saint Vincent nurses petition against plan to eliminate IV therapy team

WORCESTER, Mass. - Nurses gathered outside Saint Vincent Hospital on Thursday to speak out against a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team and instead train nurses to administer them. What You Need To Know. Saint Vincent Nurses are petitioning a plan to eliminate the hospital's IV therapy team.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say

Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt. 
SALEM, MA
WCAX

Missing Massachusetts girl found

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
RAYNHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

This Massachusetts City Ranks 2nd in Safest City to go Trick-Or-Treating in America

This Massachusetts city ranks second in safest city in America to go trick-or-treating. Before we get to the list, let’s remind you that Halloween is Monday night. There are five days left until we take all of our ghosts, ghouls and goblins door to door to get candy from strangers. A list like this one will make it easier for you to decide where you should take them to feel more safe. Because let’s be honest, getting candy from complete strangers really is a scary thing to do, yet we’ve made it an annual tradition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy