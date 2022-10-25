RSV climbing at UMass Memorial Health; concern about the respiratory illness

WORCESTER – Pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise at UMass Memorial Health, as hospitals nationwide reportedly grapple with the illness.

Meanwhile, UMass Chan Medical School is participating in a clinical trial of a new flu vaccine developed by Pfizer that could boost effectiveness, compared to the standard influenza vaccine.

Higher RSV numbers

Last week, UMass Memorial had 134 cases (79 outpatient, 55 inpatient) of RSV in its pediatric unit, said Dr. Jennifer Wang, professor of medicine, division of infectious diseases and immunology at UMass Chan.

That compares to weekly numbers in the single digits in early August, 13 in mid-September and 78 in early October.

Numbers could be higher in the community, Wang said, because some patients suffering with respiratory symptoms are not going to their doctor to get tested. In some cases, doctors may not recommend testing.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, coldlike symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But RSV can be serious for infants and older adults.

There is no cure or vaccine for the virus, only supportive care.

More RSV numbers

As of Tuesday afternoon, UMass Memorial Health had a total of 16 RSV patients combined in its pediatric hospital and pediatric intensive care unit, said a hospital spokeswoman.

The hospital has 30 pediatric inpatient beds and 10 in its pediatric ICU.

In addition, the hospital's emergency department tested six or seven patients for RSV Tuesday.

Massachusetts had a 12.7% RSV positivity rate the week of Oct. 15, according to the CDC. That compares to 8.6% in early October and 4% in early September.

Some hospitals nationwide report pediatric beds are at full capacity due to RSV, influenza and enterovirus. The latter is tied to the common cold.

As a result, some children with less severe illnesses are sent to emergency rooms, where they experience long wait times.

Double whammy

Besides RSV, UMass Memorial has 60-80 COVID-19 inpatients across its entire system, said Wang.

It’s a number she called “significant.”

“(COVID-19 numbers at UMass) have not changed since August," she said. "It’s constantly present. It’s a significant number.”

Tridemic?

If flu numbers spike, then UMass could face a “tridemic,” a concern recently raised by Dr. Richard Ellison, an infectious disease specialist at UMass Memorial Health.

“It’s completely possible,” said Wang of a tridemic, a confluence of high numbers of RSV, flu and COVID-19.

Flu numbers are virtually nonexistent at UMass Memorial. For the week of Oct. 16-22, Wang said there were no flu cases in the entire hospital system.

The state Department of Public Health reported a 1.73% test positivity rate in its latest weekly report Oct. 21 that covered Oct. 9-15. That means out of 100 people tested for flu, 1.73% tested positive.

That percentage is higher than the previous three seasons in the same week, and above the DPH’s reported test positivity rate of 1.56% Oct. 14.

Influenza severity is low in Massachusetts, said the DPH

It's early

However, Wang stressed it’s very early in the season, and in this part of the country, flu numbers tend to spike in December and can continue into April.

Some medical experts predict a robust flu season because flu numbers fell significantly during the pandemic because of public health measures that kept people isolated.

As a result, flu immunity is down, which could make the public more susceptible to the virus.

In addition, the cold winter months will push people indoors, sharing space with others, contributing to higher flu risk.

Plus, flu spikes in the Southern Hemisphere and in Washington, D.C. and New York could predict an active flu season in the Northeast.

UMass Memorial encourages vaccination against the flu to protect oneself and the public, staying home if sick to prevent viral spread, and wearing a face mask when appropriate.

“These are common-sense measures to try to keep our community at the greatest health level,” said Wang.

Clinical trial

The Phase III clinical trial started several weeks ago and will run through mid-December. Wang said approximately 150 adults are enrolled.

Half of the participants will take a flu vaccine based on modified RNA and the other half will get the standard influenza vaccine.

It’s an observer-blinded study, so participants and their medical providers don’t know which vaccine is administered. Those running the study have that information.

The goal is to determine the safety and effectiveness of the modified RNA vaccine, modeled after the same RNA platform that became widely used in the original COVID-19 vaccine studies in 2020.

A standard flu vaccine is 40% to 60% effective, sometimes lower, said Wang.

"There is a lot of room for improvement," she said.

Those enrolled in the study are at least 55 , and Wang said the study will expand to adults 18 to 64 in a few weeks.

UMass Chan is one of many clinical trial sites nationwide, and Wang said the goal is to enroll tens of thousands of participants.

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com . Follow him on Twitter @henrytelegram

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: RSV climbing at UMass Memorial Health; concern about the respiratory illness