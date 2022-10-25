ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHARACTER COUNTS! Trustworthy Garden Elementary student finds and turns in lost bracelet

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
 3 days ago
It was the third day of school at Garden Elementary for Diego Sandoval.

The third-grader, joined by the rest of his class, was getting ready for physical education that day. But as the children walked along the sidewalk, something caught Diego’s eye.

“Diego found my diamond tennis bracelet at his school and turned it in to his teacher who gave it to the office,” Tulare City School District Office employee Michele Hulsey said. “I was sure there was a 0% chance I would get it back.”

Hulsey was visiting Garden Elementary at the beginning of the school year and at some point, her shiny bracelet slipped off. Despite her initial bad luck, Husley would soon learn Diego stumbled across her jewelry.

In these situations, students will sometimes ask to keep the item if no one claims it after a set amount of time, Garden Elementary School Principal Jennifer Verkaik explained.

The Tulare student had no intention of keeping the high-dollar item.

Diego immediately brought the bracelet to his teacher. He explained he returned the bracelet because that’s what his parents taught him to do.

After learning about Diego’s actions, Hulsey reached out to the student's mother and thanked her for raising an “awesome little guy” before giving Diego a little thank you gift.

“Diego demonstrated good character by doing the right thing even when no one was looking,” Hulsey said. “So appreciative of all of them for doing the right thing.”

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

