CHARACTER COUNTS! This respectful Stone Corral student is a 'role model' for others

After serving as the ASB vice president at Stone Corral last year, eighth-grade student Elizabeth Garcia was hopeful she would be selected to serve on the leadership team again – this time as president.

Despite campaigning and earning the votes of some of her peers, another student was voted as the new ASB president.

“Shortly after the announcement occurred, I went ahead and checked in with her and validated how she was feeling,” school counselor Susana Haro said. “I expressed to her that it was courageous of her to run and that although the outcome isn’t what she expected, it’s the effort that really counts.”

After just a few days, Garcia was already offering to help Haro with upcoming ASB meetings by taking notes and running school sales – whatever the cabinet needed.

As vice president, she ran meetings, would come up with ideas for events, fundraisers and activities, collaborated with other students, and spoke at assemblies.

“I love that she took initiative,” Haro said. “I asked her if she wanted to be my ASB advisor assistant, she gladly accepted.”

Elizabeth said she was just happy to be able to attend meetings with her peers again. Eventually, she will run for an ASB leadership role at Woodlake High School after graduating this summer.

“Elizabeth is a well-rounded student; her character can be described by each of these pillars... she is an amazing student to have on campus,” Haro said. “I am super proud of Elizabeth and I know she will continue to be the role model for many students at Stone Corral.”

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.