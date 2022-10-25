ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHARACTER COUNTS! This Denton Dragon goes above and beyond for fellow classmate

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
 3 days ago
Brynn Bartlett was skating the night away when she noticed a fellow classmate was struggling to get the hang of things.

The sixth-grade Denton Elementary School student was joined by teachers, administrators and other students of all ages for a school fundraiser at Roller Town.

“One interaction that stood out was when two students were slowly making their way around the outside of the skating rink,” Denton teacher Frank Ghiglia said. “A young woman was helping a young man balance with his skates.”

The young woman Ghiglia is talking about is, of course, Brynn.

He explained that the reason interaction was remarkable to him was because the young man she was helping is a student that receives additional services and “at times struggles to be able to do all the things that other students can.”

Brynn didn't think her actions were anything out of the ordinary.

That night, she quickly hopped into action to help the young man learn and soon enough the two were skating together. Following the fundraiser, both students were described as leaving the event with huge smiles on their faces.

Denton Elementary School teachers noted that this isn’t the first time Brynn has gone out of her way to make sure that her fellow classmates felt included.

“[Brynn] has a heart enough for everyone and her kindness creates an atmosphere where all students feel welcomed and loved at her school,” Ghiglia said. “No doubt our special needs students enjoy her companionship and efforts to help them feel loved and welcomed as they shower her with hugs almost daily.”

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register.

