NIO Stock Has Lost Nearly 85%. Is It Still Undervalued?

Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio have plunged more than 80% from their most recent peak.

A number of macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, including regulatory pressure from Beijing, have affected the share prices of Chinese stocks in general.

Wall Street believes Nio's shares are undervalued by as much as 250%.

Is NIO a Speculative Tech Stock?

Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. American depositary shares each representing one Class A 蔚来汽车 Report is an electric vehicle (EV) maker based in China. In the past couple of years, it has been priced as a speculative tech stock and has earned stretched valuation multiples.

At one point, the company reached a market cap above $95 billion, which is especially remarkable considering that Nio itself doesn't expect to generate a profit until 2024.

Recently, Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael "Big Short" Burry criticized U.S.-listed companies with market caps over $1 billion and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) below negative $100 million.

According to Burry, this is "silliness."

Of the companies that have met Burry's criteria in the last 12 months, Nio is among the top 20. That's made the EV company extremely vulnerable to this year's inflationary headwinds.

How Do Geopolitics Affect Chinese Stocks?

In addition, Beijing regulators have been cracking down on Chinese companies that list shares on U.S. exchanges, citing security risks.

Several Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary Shares each representing eight Report, JD.com (JD) - Get JD.com Inc. Report, and Baidu (BIDU) - Get Baidu Inc. Report, have faced the threat of delisting because they failed to comply with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) requirements for transparent accounting methods.

That caused many investors to pull out of these stocks, sending their shares plummeting in the first half of the year.

However, recently, the Chinese regulators have rethought their strict policies for U.S.-listed companies, calming investor fears.

But this week, the announcement that Chinese President Xi Jinping will rule for an unprecedented third term, as well as the news that he had stacked the Politburo Standing Committee with loyalists, has rekindled investor fears.

How Has Nio Performed?

Nio has been delivering vehicles at a pace that has exceeded market expectations. But that hasn't been enough to make up for the macro situation.

In September, Nio delivered around 10,900 vehicles — a nearly 2% year-over-year increase — despite production headwinds from China's strict zero-COVID policies.

According to Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh, Nio's focus on the domestic Chinese market puts it at an advantage when it comes to regulatory support.

Even with stocks reacting badly to President Xi Jinping's third-term announcement, China’s economy is slowly giving signs of strengthening.

China's third-quarter GDP report beat market expectations, pointing to 3.9% growth year over year and 0.4% growth from the previous quarter.

Industrial production growth was also well above expectations, at 6.3% vs. 4.5%. According to Goldman Sachs analyst Andrew Tilton, the broad view is that the Chinese economy is still operating well above its potential this year.

The Bottom Line

Even though it has fallen more than 80% from its peak, Nio's stock is still no bargain. However, it is much more attractive than it has been in the last two years.

NIO is currently trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 2.6 vs. an automotive industry average of 0.8. It currently has a valuation of $14.82 billion.

Being a speculative tech stock, NIO has been struggling thanks to its stretched valuation, as well as a number of headwinds including inflation, COVID lockdowns, and regulatory issues.

But the company's business fundamentals and future growth plans still look strong.

Wall Street is very confident in the company's future, believing it will benefit from global expansion and from the growing EV market. The consensus among analysts is a unanimous strong buy, with the stock being undervalued by as much as 250% with a current price of $9 per share.

