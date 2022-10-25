ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 28

Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday. "Mexico Public...
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'

COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Committees propose fare increases for JEFFTRAN

JEFFERSON CITY - The City of Jefferson is in the process of considering a transit fare increase for JEFFTRAN, according to a Friday news release. The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works and Planning Committee have recommended the Jefferson City Council to consider the increases. A public meeting...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Political rookies seek Boone County Recorder of Deeds spot

Republican Shamon Jones and Democrat Bob Nolte both tell similar stories about how they came to run for Recorder of Deeds: They had the interest, and the opportunity was there. The Boone County Recorder of Deeds is the county position that keeps track of land ownership deeds, marriage certificates and...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 26

Voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana with Amendment 3. Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana. Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana. Amendment...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case set to appear in court

COLUMBIA - After years of investigation, police say advanced DNA technology helped identify James Frederick Wilson as a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia. Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney, Roger Johnson, filed felony charges against Wilson on Tuesday, including rape and first-degree assault. Wilson, 59, is...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Parent speaks out after Mexico cancels school for online threat

MEXICO − Classes were canceled at Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. School officials said Friday an individual who made the threat has been identified. The Mexico Public Safety Department confirmed a juvenile was detained but did not elaborate any further.
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Ben Arnet live from Rock Bridge

Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia physician charged with rape after Saturday assault

COLUMBIA — A Columbia physician was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape after an assault on Saturday. Travis Birkhead, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault after Columbia police responded to an assault of an adult female victim. According to a press release, the incident took place...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

UM Curators create financial award in memory of student killed in crash

A new financial award for students has been created in memory of a student representative on the UM System Board of Curators who was killed in a car crash. The Board of Curators, which oversees all four University of Missouri campuses, on Friday, voted unanimously to create the Remington R. Williams Award during a special meeting held online. Williams served as the student representative to the Board of Curators for two years prior to his death June 8.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri

Welcome to the opening round of districts and the 10th week of Friday Night Fever!. KOMU 8 Sports will be live from Rock Bridge High School on KOMU 8 News at 5 and 6, before the Bruins take on the Hickman Kewpies for the second time this season. Then tune into KOMU 8 News at 10 for all the highlights and scores of your favorite teams.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale

Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy