Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 28
Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday. "Mexico Public...
Columbia police to hold informational meetings for surveillance video software
COLUMBIA − Anyone who wants to learn more about about FUSUS, a software platform that allows police to access public or business video footage, can attend a meeting next week, hosted by the Columbia Police Department. With FUSUS, CPD said they would have immediate access to video feeds, with...
Public can now apply to repair and rehabilitate Capitol Avenue buildings deemed as dangerous
JEFFERSON CITY − The City of Jefferson is asking for anyone interested in repairing and rehabilitating one of eleven structures in the Capitol Avenue area to apply now through Nov. 30. Eleven structures in the redevelopment area have been declared "dangerous buildings" under Jefferson City code and have been...
Downtown Columbia businesses participate in The District's 'Halloweenie'
COLUMBIA - The District is back this year with its annual Halloweenie trick-or-treating event, where participating downtown Columbia businesses hand out candy. “We like to refer to it as the cutest day of the year,” executive director of The District Nickie Davis said. “It’s just troops of kids and their parents trick-or-treating from one of our small businesses to the next, and it’s just a ton of fun.”
Committees propose fare increases for JEFFTRAN
JEFFERSON CITY - The City of Jefferson is in the process of considering a transit fare increase for JEFFTRAN, according to a Friday news release. The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works and Planning Committee have recommended the Jefferson City Council to consider the increases. A public meeting...
Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicles, knocking deputy unconscious
MID-MISSOURI - Law enforcement from multiple mid-Missouri counties are searching for a suspect who allegedly crashed into two sheriff's vehicles and knocked a deputy unconscious early Friday morning. The Audrain County Sheriff's Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael J. Brooks for charges of first-degree assault on...
Return of horse carriage rides to The District brings excitement and concern
BOONE COUNTY − Horse-drawn carriages will return to Columbia this holiday season. The return is designed to bring more tourism into The District, according to its executive director Nickie Davis. But as horse carriage rides return, it does not come without some concerns. "I think the horse-drawn carriages are...
Parson tours Wooldridge fire damage, praises response from fire departments
WOOLDRIDGE — Gov. Mike Parson toured the damage from the Wooldridge fire on Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 23 structures, including 10 homes, were damaged or lost in the fire Saturday, and it burned nearly 4,000 acres. Parson gave praise to the more than 50 fire departments from across the state...
Political rookies seek Boone County Recorder of Deeds spot
Republican Shamon Jones and Democrat Bob Nolte both tell similar stories about how they came to run for Recorder of Deeds: They had the interest, and the opportunity was there. The Boone County Recorder of Deeds is the county position that keeps track of land ownership deeds, marriage certificates and...
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 26
Voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana with Amendment 3. Missouri voters are ready to decide whether or not the state will join 19 others in legalizing recreational marijuana. Amendment 3 decriminalizes marijuana, allows some to petition for a record expungement and expands licensing for producing and selling marijuana. Amendment...
Advanced DNA technology used to identify suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case
COLUMBIA - Police say advanced DNA technology was used to identify a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia. After years of investigation, James Frederick Wilson, 59, was named as potential suspect, Columbia police announced during a community briefing Thursday. Wilson was arrested at his home...
Suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case set to appear in court
COLUMBIA - After years of investigation, police say advanced DNA technology helped identify James Frederick Wilson as a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia. Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney, Roger Johnson, filed felony charges against Wilson on Tuesday, including rape and first-degree assault. Wilson, 59, is...
Parent speaks out after Mexico cancels school for online threat
MEXICO − Classes were canceled at Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. School officials said Friday an individual who made the threat has been identified. The Mexico Public Safety Department confirmed a juvenile was detained but did not elaborate any further.
Two in custody after assault takes place during child custody exchange
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people are in custody after an alleged assault took place during a child custody exchange Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police said the assault took place just before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Oxford Drive. A 911 caller said a female suspect...
Ben Arnet live from Rock Bridge
Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
Columbia physician charged with rape after Saturday assault
COLUMBIA — A Columbia physician was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape after an assault on Saturday. Travis Birkhead, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault after Columbia police responded to an assault of an adult female victim. According to a press release, the incident took place...
UM Curators create financial award in memory of student killed in crash
A new financial award for students has been created in memory of a student representative on the UM System Board of Curators who was killed in a car crash. The Board of Curators, which oversees all four University of Missouri campuses, on Friday, voted unanimously to create the Remington R. Williams Award during a special meeting held online. Williams served as the student representative to the Board of Curators for two years prior to his death June 8.
Nonprofit takes steps to care for those suffering from homelessness in rural mid-Missouri
MEXICO - The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition (ACSRC) is taking action in helping care for those who need shelter in rural areas like Mexico. ACSRC has always offered a shelter during the winter months but is now in the process of opening transitional housing units for people to stay in year-round.
Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to the opening round of districts and the 10th week of Friday Night Fever!. KOMU 8 Sports will be live from Rock Bridge High School on KOMU 8 News at 5 and 6, before the Bruins take on the Hickman Kewpies for the second time this season. Then tune into KOMU 8 News at 10 for all the highlights and scores of your favorite teams.
Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale
Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
